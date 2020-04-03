The dead period in college football has slowed the recruiting process down, but it is far from shut down. While several prospects are making college declarations every week, others are narrowing their lists and naming top contenders. The latest to do so is Belleville, Mich., four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin , who dropped his top seven Friday evening.

THE LATEST

Buddin’s top seven consists of Boston College, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue. The Gophers make the list even though his planned March 20 visit to Minneapolis had to be canceled due to the recruiting dead period being re-instated. Buddin was able to get trips in to both Michigan and Penn State this winter, just before the February dead period began. His most recent visit, though, went to Michigan State in early March where he was able to meet new head coach Mel Tucker and his staff. Whether future visits will be taken before Buddin makes his final decision remains to be seen.

IN HIS WORDS

“I don’t really know what I will be able to do with this whole virus thing going around. That’s part of the reason I have narrowed it down. It’s crazy and I don’t know when everything will clear up, so if I know schools that will be great fits for me, why not narrow it down now?

“I would like to take a couple more visits, but if not, because of this virus thing, I have a good idea of things and coaches from multiple FaceTime calls and text messages. I got most of my questions answered, so I have a good grasp of what these schools are offering me and what everything looks like.

“Mostly all I’m looking for is somewhere I can go and be loved and make that college experience the best.”

RIVALS REACTION

There are long-standing relationships with Michigan and Penn State that have made those two Big Ten programs strong contenders throughout for Buddin, and the four-star has visited each school multiple times. Michigan State may be the team with the most momentum in this recruitment at the present time, however. Buddin has reacted more positively to Tucker than he did to the previous staff, and he feels like a priority for the Spartans. Whichever school ultimately ends up with Budding is getting a versatile linebacker prospect who is adept in space and could even fill a hybrid linebacker role that requires him both to cover in the flats and rush the passer.