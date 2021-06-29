Four-star outside linebacker Abdul Carter was a late addition to Penn State’s official visit list this past weekend.

Back on June 6, the Philadelphia native attended Penn State’s Whiteout Camp to work with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, he posted some excellent times, running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 4.4-second shuttle. Pry, as well as head coach James Franklin, were already interested in Carter previously, but after that performance, he became an even more serious option for the Nittany Lions moving forward.

“That was the first camp I’ve been to, so I think I started off a little slow, but as the day went on and I got more reps I think I performed better,” Carter said. “So, it went well. They’ve always been talking to me regularly, but I think after the camp, they saw that I’m serious, so they decided to get on me a little bit more after that.”

