College coaches are dying to get prospects on campus for visits and to evaluate their development. Four-star Kaleb Artis is hearing that a lot from coaches as well. The defensive lineman out of Queens (N.Y.) St. Francis Prep has a long list of impressive offers but the coaches are excited to eventually see him in person again and he is looking forward to getting a feel for college campuses.

"The coaches usually ask about my 84.5-inch wingspan or my height, which is now, 6-foot-6," Artis said. "Sometimes they're blown away. People tend to think I'm much shorter than I actually am.

"Recruiting is going well," he said. "I'm talking to a few schools here and there and getting a good conversation going. Personally, I need to start going out to see campuses. Talking to coaches virtually and on the phone does something but it just doesn't cut it for me. Of course, I have good relationships with a few people but for a school to really be up there, I need to go see it in person.

"I have a good relationship with a few people like coach Vallone from Rutgers," said Artis. "We have such a good relationship going back to when he was recruiting me for Fordham. With any school that talks to me, I think it's important to have a great relationship with the staff and the people recruiting me, the position coach, and the strength and conditioning coach. That's something I try to emphasize with each school.

"Notre Dame, Virginia, and Penn State are schools I have good relationships with and the list could continue," he said. "I'm really thankful for all the schools reaching out to me. Coach Freeman from Notre Dame and I speak often but I was on the phone with coach Elston a week ago. We have good conversations.

"Coach Sintim from Virginia and I have a pretty good connection," Artis said. "We speak frequently. He talks about how he wants to utilize me and all that. It's something I look at with all these other schools as well.

"Penn State has been showing me some pretty good love," he said. "I think they're trying to get people in that have that dog mentality and will be the best fit for that school on and off the field. I've only been to Penn State during my freshman year for a camp but I haven't been back yet. Since then the only other school I visited is Rutgers.

"I've also been speaking with coach Peoples from Indiana," said Artis. "Florida State and I just had a conversation the other day. West Virginia has been hitting me up. Auburn and I talk and communicate a lot too."