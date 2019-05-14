MIAMI -- Henry Gray knows his proclamation is a bold one. He also knows there are plenty of people close to his South Florida home that won’t like it. Still, he doesn’t mind making it publicly. The four-star defensive back might not know where he’s going to college just yet, but he's already decided where he’s not going.

“I’m not going to school in Florida,” Gray said on Monday. “I just feel like there’s more to life than just Florida. It’s not about football. I just want to get out and see the world.”

And the Miami Central High School star takes it a bit further. He names no official leader, but he doesn’t mind tossing out names when asked which programs are standing out. He mentions Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Penn State and Ohio State and goes on to name a visit schedule.

Gray will visit Alabama on June 1. He’ll hit Michigan on June 7 and tour Penn State on June 22 before seeing Texas A&M on July 10.

IN HIS WORDS:



ON WHICH COACH HE”S CLOSEST WITH:

“Probably Coach [Jeff] Hafley from Ohio State. I talk to him, like, every day. He knows a lot. He came from the NFL and our connection is crazy. Plus, he coached Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman."

ON HIS CURRENT LEADER:

“I don’t really have a favorite anymore. It’s just Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Texas A&M and Alabama. All of those. It’s up in the air between those.”

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE:

“I want to decide in July. I might take my officials after, during the season. I just want to commit before the season so I can focus on my team.”

ON ALABAMA:

“I like it because Coach [Nick] Saban works with the DBs personally and he’s put a lot of DBs in the league. That system is a factory that keeps going every year."

ON TEXAS A&M:

“They are telling me I can play early. They had a good year last year, and I feel like I can help them build. We could work toward a natty.”

ON PENN STATE:

“With Penn State, I really feel like I could make an impact early like. People make an impact early there. I feel like I could be the next one.”



