BlueWhiteIllustrated - Four-star DT Alex VanSumeren de-commits from Michigan

Essexville (Mich.) Garber four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren has announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment and looking for a different college home after nearly 14 months on the Wolverine’s commitment list.

THE LATEST

When VanSumeren initially made his commitment to Michigan in December 2019, his only other scholarship offers at the time were from Central Michigan and Kentucky. His brother signed with the Wolverines as part of the class of 2018, and has seen some time at both running back and linebacker during his three-year career thus far. The scholarships did not stop coming for the younger VanSumeren after his Michigan commitment, however. Mel Tucker offered not long after arriving at Michigan State, while Alabama, Penn State and Stanford have offered since. VanSumeren has been in communication with those schools throughout his recruitment, but now is making a clean break from the Wolverines to consider other options.

IN HIS WORDS

“My recruitment is 100% open. I'm hoping to find the place where I can achieve all of my personal, athletic, and academic goals."

RIVALS’ REACTION

VanSumeren never completely closed the door to outside schools. Just in the last month he has added new offers from Arkansas, Illinois and West Virginia, and you would not see that many schools continue to pursue a prospect if there was not reason to do so. Other schools also continued to pursue VanSumeren because he is an outstanding talent at a position the Midwest does not produce in high quantities. After emerging on the recruiting scene early in his high school career, VanSumeren has continued to evolve and develop his game, proving to be one of the 2022 class’ hardest workers. He brings a combination of strength, quickness, agility and work ethic to a position that schools, especially Midwest schools, struggle to recruit effectively.