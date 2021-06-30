DL Kaleb Artis sets commitment date

His decision is expected to come down to the three schools he took official visits to this month. Auburn was the first school that he saw, which took place June 4-6. He then went to Penn State the following weekend, June 11-13, before wrapping up June with a trip to Virginia just a few days ago, June 25-27. Artis was also considering an official visit to Florida State, but he ended up cancelling that trip.

On Wednesday, New York City native Kaleb Artis confirmed on Twitter that he was ready to end his recruitment, and fans won't have to wait long to learn of his decision, with Artis confirming that he plans to do it this upcoming weekend, Sunday, July 4 .

One of Penn State's top overall prospects on the defensive side of the ball is ready to announce his commitment.

Currently, Penn State is believed to be the team to beat for Artis. The Rivals.com FutureCast has five picks logged, with all five going in the way of the Nittany Lons.

“My parents’ perspective on things was really important and they liked it a lot,” Artis said, following his official visit to Penn State. “They just felt like the feel with Coach [James] Franklin, and also Coach [Deion] Barnes and Coach [John] Scott and [Alan Zemaitis], it was all real genuine. Everyone was showing us love, but they meant what they were saying, too. I think [my parents] really enjoyed that the most. Of course, I enjoyed that as well. But the facilities were also nice. Everything up there is beautiful. I think what’s also important is coming away from there with your degree. Their graduation percentage is around 85 percent, if I’m not mistaken. That’s one of the best out there, so that’s all some great stuff.”

Throughout the process, Artis has made it clear that he's looking for the right fit for more than just football. Currently, he plans to major in business. He said he's looking for, "A place I know I can get where I want to be, not only football-wise, but academically as well. That’s super huge. My intended major is going to be business and I want somewhere that has one of the top business schools in the nation. That’s going to be huge. On top of that, a family feeling, no matter what. Someone that cares for me and my whole family and that’s real genuine.”

Listed at 6-foot-5, 291 pounds, Artis is expected to be a three-technique defensive tackle at the next level. He's currently the 26th-ranked defensive tackle and the second-ranked player in New York.

