With Penn State losing a commitment from defensive end Tyreese Fearbry last week, it’s no secret that the Nittany Lions would like to add an impact player on the defensive side of the ball. Fearbry, who lives in Pittsburgh, will certainly be someone that the staff continues to pursue, but Penn State fans should also keep an eye on four-star hybrid player DJ Wesolak in the months ahead.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Wesolak primarily rushed off the edge for Boonville High School last season, but he also has interest in potentially playing linebacker at the Division I level.

“I really do prefer linebacker. I call myself a linebacker now,” Wesolak said. “This year I'll play more middle linebacker for our high school. ...On most of the visits I've taken, they see me as a middle linebacker or outside linebacker or someone who can also rush off the edge at times. So, that's where I see myself.”

Related: Five things we learned about Penn State recruiting in July