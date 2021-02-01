Indianapolis native Joe Strickland and his mother drove over 7 hours each way to get an up-close look at State College and Penn State’s University Park campus last week.

The four-star prospect got into town Thursday evening with the goal of seeing as much as he could on Friday before driving back Saturday. Although he wasn’t able to actually go inside any buildings or meet with James Franklin and his staff due to the NCAA’s dead period, Strickland still said it was worth the trip.

“I went to go see the business building and the engineering building,” Strickland said. “I went to see the ‘We Are’ sculpture, which is pretty new. I also saw the Nittany Lion statue and I took pictures of the stadium. We went over near the practice facility, too, but you can’t see much with the fences and the trees surrounding the fields.

