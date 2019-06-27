Four-star DB Enzo Jennings announces Penn State commitment
It has been a tumultuous last few weeks on the recruiting trail for Penn State, with a few de-commitments from top prospects and several new additions to its 2020 class. Thursday morning brought go...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news