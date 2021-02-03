BlueWhiteIllustrated - Four-star Davon Townley finds his fit at Penn State

“They never stopped recruiting me,” Townley said. “The opportunity to play in the Big Ten and play at a major program like Penn State, it was too great of an opportunity to pass up.”

Minneapolis (Minn.) North defensive end Davon Townley managed one of the most robust recruitments in the 2021 class post-Early Signing Period. With weeks left in his decision over a half dozen schools were still involved, but on Wednesday the four-star announced he would be signing with Penn State .

Townley had considered signing in the early period, but announced the night before that period opened he would wait until February. Other schools still involved late in Townley’s recruitment included Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska and Washington.

“James Franklin, defensive line coach John Scott, defensive coordinator coach Tim Banks made sure me and my family felt comfortable and saw the big picture,” Townley said. “They explained all the athletic and academic opportunities, importance of making the college football playoffs and future NFL opportunities.”

One year ago, Townley was not on any team’s radar. Initially a basketball player, Townley did not start playing football until his junior season of high school. Now, he’s looking to make an early impact in the Big Ten.

“The plan is to come in and compete for a job and play as early as possible,” Townley said. “I’m ready to work and understand to get a job you have to take a job. And, you can’t take anything without hard work and knowledge of the job, so I’m ready to go to work. There’s low depth at the position, so it’s an opportunity to play early.”

The Twin Cities have seen a resurgence of football talent in recent classes, and Townley hopes his recruitment will continue that trend.

“I’m blessed to have this opportunity and there’s more kids like me in Minnesota so hopefully this shines a light on where I’m from,” he said.

The addition of Townley will keep Penn State comfortably in the top 30 of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings despite signing a small class in 2021.