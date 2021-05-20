Four-star Class of 2023 wide receiver prospect Braylon James has grown up well outside Penn State's traditional geographic footprint, playing his high school football in Del Valle, Texas. But when the Nittany Lions offered him a scholarship last week, the idea of wearing blue and white on Saturdays didn't seem so far-fetched.

"I was stoked," James said after receiving the offer. "Penn State is definitely a place I can see myself playing at. [WRs coach Taylor] Stubblefield is a very cool dude and I know there’s a lot he can teach me."

