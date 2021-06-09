One of Josiah Trotter's biggest takeaways from his visit to Penn State last week came before the visit even began in earnest.

Trotter, a linebacker, is the No. 80 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, and plays his high school football at St. Joe's Prep in Philadelphia.

He arrived in State College the night before his scheduled visit, and Penn State head coach James Franklin and some of his staff met with him then as well — something that stuck with him.

"He came out early and he met with us, him and coach [Brent] Pry and a couple of other people that work at Penn State," Trotter said. "And, them doing that, especially when it wasn't the day when I had my visit, it was pretty welcoming and it really showed that they really cared."