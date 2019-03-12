Four schools standing out to three-star Texas WR Parker Washington
CYPRESS, Texas -- One of the Lone Star State’s top slot receivers is moving closer toward a decision.Parker Washington, a three-star from Fort Bend Travis (Texas) High School, is eyeing fits at Pen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news