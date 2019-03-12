Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 10:08:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Four schools standing out to three-star Texas WR Parker Washington

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

CYPRESS, Texas -- One of the Lone Star State’s top slot receivers is moving closer toward a decision.Parker Washington, a three-star from Fort Bend Travis (Texas) High School, is eyeing fits at Pen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}