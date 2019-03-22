Those wins enabled Penn State to total a practically uncatchable 120.5 points to Ohio State's 88.5, and the Buckeyes have two fewer finalists than the Lions.

But the other bouts were 3-2 (Nolf and Joseph), 2-1 (Hall) and 4-3 (Cassar), and in each one the winner was able to deliver in the clutch.

Jason Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (165), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (184) and Anthony Cassar (285) all advanced to the finals, and only Nickal had an easy time, recording this 59th career fall in his bout against Princeton's Patrick Brucki.

Penn State's been quite good at that over the past decade and Friday night was no different.

Five of Penn State's six semifinalists emerged from the semifinal round as finalists and four of them won by a single point. But that's all it takes to win and it's all about getting to the finals.

PITTSBURGH – The closer the individual victories were Friday night, the closer Penn State got to its eighth NCAA wrestling team title in the last nine years.

But Friday night is all about the individual, and Penn State's individuals teamed up to put on quite a show.

Especially Nickal, who cradled Brucki at the 4:41 mark for his 59th career fall, just one behind Nolf's 60.

"Not only am I visualizing before the match just about every situation I could be in and every situation I probably visualize 10, 12, 15 different ways to pin the guy before every match and most of the time one of them happens,'' Nickal said after his bout.

"But, yeah, that's something I've been doing. My parents brought an old camcorder and I was watching videos of me when I was six or seven, eight years old and I was doing the same thing. There are certain situations where I feel like if a guy makes one little wrong move he's done and I take advantage of it."

Cassar kept about 18,000 fans in their seats for his second bout against Minnesota's Gable Steveson. And it had enough controversy to make it stretch to at least 10 minutes but it was 10 worthwhile minutes for Cassar who again came up with a third-period takedown to subdue the freshman talent.

Steveson received a penalty point for Cassar fleeing the mat in the opening period. He escaped and led 2-0 but Cassar escaped and registered his go-behind takedown off a counter of a Steveson shot and started to ride.

Minnesota challenged a possible grabbing the headgear but was denied and then challenged the time of Steveson's escape, which affected riding time. Cassar's total of 1:01 was enough for the win and a rematch with Oklahoma State's Derek White, who gave Cassar his only loss in the Southern Scuffle.

"Yeah, I always envisioned me with my hands up, kneeling on the ground, pointing up to God as a national champion. We'll see if I can finish it tomorrow,'' Cassar said.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson isn't surprised by Cassar anymore. I think Anthony Cassar is really good. He's got a great mindset," he said. "Obviously he can wrestle. Just confident and relaxed before his matches and I think he can keep getting better and better.

"So it's exciting. Yeah, he has a chance to win a national title tomorrow. That was the goal. That's his goal and I'm happy for him.''

Nolf was Penn State's first of the five winners as the Lions swept five of the last six bouts. But Nolf had to work as hard for his win as he ever has, particularly since he's never won by one point before in any of his 112 career wins.

NC State's Hayden Hidlay prevented Nolf from taking his wide array of offensive shots and nearly scored a winning takedown at the final buzzer, but Nolf was able to whizzer his way out of it and free a trapped leg.

"We work on short time a lot, so I was trying to keep my hands down," said Nolf, who has lost two of his three career defeats by one point. "He must have got under them, but I know how to scramble so I kind of just tried to keep a position moving and not stand still, and luckily I got my foot out at the end there so he didn't score."

Nolf will have yet another match with Nebraska's Tyler Berger in the finals. He blitzed Berger in the Big Ten finals.

Not to be outdone by Nolf, Joseph and Hall each won 3-2 at 165 and 174. Joseph registered a relatively quick takedown on Shields, who he beat 11-2 in the dual meet, but only scored an escape after that. His strong defense prevented Shields from getting close to scoring.

"It was a close match. We both wrestled hard from the beginning to the end," Joseph said. "I've got to tip my hat, he came out wrestling really well and had to be ready for a lot of stuff that he was bringing."

Joseph will wrestle Virginia Tech's eighth-seeded Mekhi Lewis in the finals; Lewis beat top-seeded Alex Marinelli earlier Friday. "He wrestles hard. I'll wrestle hard. It's going to be exciting,'' Joseph said.

Hall has wrestled Michigan's Myles Amine five times and each time the margin of victory has been by a single point. And this time it was overtime and a 2-1 win created by a second-period escape in OT and a subsequent rideout to seal the win.

"Yeah, I just think it's grit," Hall said. "I've been here, been in those positions, those tight ones. Experience goes in there, I think. So, yeah, I mean there is a lot of that.

"But at the same time it's just being relaxed and keeping myself where I'm good and ready to go."

Hall will meet Arizona State's Zahid Valencia for the third time in his three NCAA appearances; this will be the second meeting in the finals.

Penn State's Nick Lee, who had been outstanding on his feet in his three previous matches, couldn't get in on Joey McKenna's legs and was unable to get off the bottom. An excellent shot on a deep single-let netted the Ohio State senior the key takedown and the riding time gave him the winning 4-3 margin at 141.

Lee and McKenna have met three times this season and each was decided by one point; McKenna won two of the three.

Penn State's seventh All-America was freshman Roman Bravo-Young, who won the blood round 4-3 over Pitt's fourth-seeded Micky Phillippi with a super performance on his feet. Bravo-Young scored all four of his points in the second period with two single-leg takedowns on which he had Phillippi's leg high in the air and was able to sweep the leg or trip him for the control.

Bravo-Young wrestled again but was thumped 10-0 by John Erneste of Missouri. Bravo-Young will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday.

FINALS MATCH-UPS

125: Jack Mueller, Virginia vs. Spencer Lee, Iowa.

133: Daton Fix, Oklahoma State vs. Nick Suriano, Rutgers.

141: Yianni Diakomihalis, Cornell vs. Joey McKenna, Ohio State

149: Anthony Ashnault, Rutgers vs. Micah Jordan, Ohio State.

157: Jason Nolf, Penn State vs. Tyler Berger, Nebraska.

165: Mekhi Lewis, Virginia Tech vs. Vincenzo Joseph, Penn State.

174: Mark Hall, Penn State vs. Zahid Valencia, Arizona State.

184: Max Dean, Cornell vs. Drew Foster, Northern Iowa.

197: Bo Nickal, Penn State vs. Kollin Moore, Ohio State.

285: Derek White, Oklahoma State vs. Anthony Cassar, Penn State.