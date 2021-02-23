 Penn State Nittany Lions offer more than half the prospects in latest 2022 Rivals250
Four future Nittany Lions make updated Rivals250

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

The updated Rivals250 was released Tuesday, and although there weren't many changes for the players that are currently committed, there are a few things to know when it comes to some of Penn State's targets in the class.

Just like the previous list, the Nittany Lions still have four committed players part of the Rivals250. The order wasn't changed much either, as OL Drew Shelton (No. 124) is still the top overall commitment, followed by Ath. Mehki Flowers (No. 138), WR Kaden Saunders (No. 161) and Ath. Ken Talley (No. 200). Talley did move down 22 spots, more than the rest of the committed players, but there were also 24 new additions to the list overall, which is a major reason why we see a bigger slide for him compared to the players higher up.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have earned commitments from Drew Shelton, Mehki Flowers, Kaden Saunders and Ken Talley.
Ath. Ken Talley is one of four future Nittany Lions that's part of the updated 2022 Rivals250.

Check out the complete Rivals250 list here

Overall, the Nittany Lions have offered 135 additional prospects that have yet to end their recruitments. There are four prospects in the top-50 to keep a close eye on, beginning with five-star LB Shawn Murphy at No. 19 overall. DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (No. 25), LB Jaishawn Barham (No. 45) and Saf. Keon Sabb (No. 50) have also been on campus previously. Texas QB Cade Klubnik, who has a close relationship with Mike Yurcich, moved up 106 spots to No. 40 overall. Other notable players within the Rivals100 include QB A.J. Duffy (No. 81), OL Carzon Hinzman (No. 82), Saf. Myles Rowser (No. 86), DE Enai White (No. 90), OL Tyler Booker (No. 92) and OL Jacob Allen (No. 97).

The majority of the targets Penn State is after sit between 101-250. Running backs George Pettaway (No. 112), Nick Singleton (No. 126) and Omarion Hampton (No. 129) all sit within the top 150. OL Gunner Givens is now in that group, too, after falling 94 spots to No. 146.

One of the newest members to join the Rivals250 is DE Samuel Okunlola from from Thayer Academy in Massachusetts. Adam Friedman and other members of the staff were impressed with Okunlola when he participated at The Show at IMG Academy.

"Okunlola is an impressive physical specimen with improving technical skills," Friedman said. "After seeing him at an event in Florida earlier this year, our team of analysts really liked his size, athleticism, flexibility and hand techniques. It will be important to get more points of evaluation on him as the process continues."

Pennsylvania prospect Ryan Brubaker also joined the Rivals250 at No. 149 overall. The Cocalico prospect doesn't hold an offer from Penn State currently, but he has seen his list of schools grow substantially in recent months.

Rivals250 Prospects with a Penn State Scholarship Offer

Bold = Players that have visited or have shown moderate interest

3) DT Walter Nolen

5) CB Denver Harris

6) OL Julian Armella

9) DT Travis Shaw

13) CB Will Johnson

14) OL Kam Dewberry

17) OL Zach Rice

18) WR Kevin Coleman (Down 1 from No. 17)

19) LB Shawn Murphy (Down 1 from No. 18)

20) OL Devon Campbell

21) DE Mykell Williams

23) QB Ty Simpson

24) DE Caden Curry

25) DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Down 5 from No. 20)

26) CB Jeadyn Lukus

27) WR CJ Williams

31) WR Tetairoa McMillan

32) Saf. Kamari Wilson

35) LB Harold Perkins

36) DE Shemar Stewart (Down 1 spot from No. 35)

37) Saf. Sam McCall

40) QB Cade Klubnik (Up 106 spots from No. 146)

41) RB Branson Robinson

42) Ath. Brenen Thompson

43) Saf. Bryce Anderson

44) RB Gavin Sawchuk

45) LB Jaishawn Barham (Down 3 spots from No. 42)

46) Saf. Zion Branch

47) CB Khamauri Rogers

49) RB Trevor Etienne

50) Saf. Keon Sabb (Down 3 spots from No. 47)

51) CB Gentry Williams

54) OL Kiyaunta Goodwin

55) CB Julian Humphrey

56) OL Earnest Greene

58) OL Joe Brunner (Down 7 spots from No. 51)

61) RB Emmanuel Henderson

64) DT Khurtiss Perry

65) RB Daylen Everette (Down 6 spots from No. 59)

69) Saf. Larry Turner-Gooden

71) LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka

78) WR Tyler Morris

80) DE Cyrus Moss

81) QB AJ Duffy (Down 5 spots from No. 76)

82) OL Carson Hinzman (Down 5 spots from No. 77)

83) Ath. Kamari Ramsey

84) Saf. Xavier Nwankpa (Down 5 spots from No. 79)

85) WR Shaleak Knotts

86) Saf. Myles Rowser (Down 4 spots from No. 82)

87) WR Kojo Antwi

88) LB Wesley Bissainthe (Down 5 spots from No. 83)

90) DE Enai White (Down 6 spots from No. 84)

92) OL Tyler Booker (Down 4 spots from No. 88)

93) CB Earl Little Jr.

94) TE Jake Johnson

95) DE Marvin Jones Jr.

97) OL Jacob Allen (Down 4 spots from No. 93)

98) DE Kenyatta Jackson

100) Ath. Azareyeh Thomas

101) CB Keenan Nelson Jr. (Down 4 spots from No. 97)

103) DE J’Mond Tapp

106) DT Jaray Bledsoe

108) DE Derrick Moore (Down 4 spots from No. 104)

110) DE Wilfredo Aybar (Down 3 spots from No. 107)

112) RB George Pettaway (Down 4 spots from No. 108)

113) DE Aaron Wilson (Down 4 spots from No. 109)

114) OL Billy Schrauth

115) RB Kaytron Allen (Down 1 spot from No. 114)

117) RB Tre’Vonte Citizen

122) RB Jovantae Barnes

124) OL Drew Shelton (Down 4 spots from No. 120)

126) RB Nick Singleton (Down 4 spots from No. 122)

127) OL Addison Nichols (Down 4 spots from No. 123)

128) CB Trevell Mullen (Down 4 spots from No. 124)

129) RB Omarion Hampton (Down 4 spots from No. 125)

131) DT Nasir Pearce (Down 4 spots from No. 127)

132) CB Terrance Brooks

134) OL Dayne Shor

135) LB Malaki Hamrick

137) WR Darrius Clemons (Down 6 spots from No. 131)

138) Ath. Mehki Flowers (Down 6 spots from No. 132)

139) LB Moses Walker (Down 6 spots from No. 133)

140) RB Tavorous Jones

141) LB Joshua Burnham

145) LB Daniel Martin

146) OL Gunner Givens (Down 94 spots from No. 52)

147) OL Emery Jones

149) OL Ryan Brubaker (No PSU offer)

150) OL Neto Umeozulu

152) Ath. Kendrick Law

154) LB Demario Tolan

155) TE Jaleel Skinner

156) LB Keaten Wade

157) WR Kyion Grayes

161) WR Kaden Saunders (Down 8 spots from No. 153)

162) Saf. Bryan Allen

172) DT Alex VanSumeren (Up 10 spots from No. 182)

173) Ath. Barion Brown

174) DT Justice Finkley

175) Saf. Alfonzo Allen

176) OL Lucas Heyer (Down 22 spots from No. 154)

178) RB Damari Alston (Up 5 spots from No. 183)

180) RB Gi’Bran Payne (Down 23 spots from No. 157)

181) OL Jaylen Early

183) CB Toriano Pride (Down 23 spots from No. 160)

185) RB Tevin White

186) DE Bryson Jennings (Down 22 spots from No. 164)

189) DE Eli Hall

191) OL Fisher Anderson (Down 21 spots from No. 170)

193) OL Malik Agbo

196) QB MJ Morris

197) CB Ryan Turner (New to Rivals250)

198) OL Aamil Wagner

199) Saf. Edric Weldon

200) Ath. Ken Talley (Down 22 spots from No. 178)

202) CB Nikai Martinez

203) WR Reggie Fleurima

211) OL Jacob Sexton

215) Ath. Shemar James

218) OL Cole Hutson (Up 18 spots from No. 236)

219) CB Bobby Taylor

222) DT Nick James

226) DE Jihaad Campbell (Down 23 spots from No. 203)

227) WR Gregory Gaines III

228) OL DJ Moore (Down 24 spots from No. 204)

229) RB Terrance Gibbs (Down 23 spots from No. 206)

231) DE Samuel Okunlola (New. to Rivals250)

232) RB Jamie Felix

233) DT Curtis Neal

234) DT Domonique Orange

235) WR De’Nylon Morrissette

236) DE Joe Strickland (Down 23 spots from No. 213)

237) DE Keahnist Thompson

239) DT Marquis Gracial (Down 21 spots from No. 218)

242) Saf. Cristian Driver (Down 21 spots from No. 221)

244) WR Sam Mbake

247) DE Dante Anderson

248) DE/LB Kenny Fletcher (Down 18 spots from No. 230)

249) CB Benjamin Morrison

250) WR Isaiah Sategna

