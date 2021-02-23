Four future Nittany Lions make updated Rivals250
The updated Rivals250 was released Tuesday, and although there weren't many changes for the players that are currently committed, there are a few things to know when it comes to some of Penn State's targets in the class.
Just like the previous list, the Nittany Lions still have four committed players part of the Rivals250. The order wasn't changed much either, as OL Drew Shelton (No. 124) is still the top overall commitment, followed by Ath. Mehki Flowers (No. 138), WR Kaden Saunders (No. 161) and Ath. Ken Talley (No. 200). Talley did move down 22 spots, more than the rest of the committed players, but there were also 24 new additions to the list overall, which is a major reason why we see a bigger slide for him compared to the players higher up.
Overall, the Nittany Lions have offered 135 additional prospects that have yet to end their recruitments. There are four prospects in the top-50 to keep a close eye on, beginning with five-star LB Shawn Murphy at No. 19 overall. DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (No. 25), LB Jaishawn Barham (No. 45) and Saf. Keon Sabb (No. 50) have also been on campus previously. Texas QB Cade Klubnik, who has a close relationship with Mike Yurcich, moved up 106 spots to No. 40 overall. Other notable players within the Rivals100 include QB A.J. Duffy (No. 81), OL Carzon Hinzman (No. 82), Saf. Myles Rowser (No. 86), DE Enai White (No. 90), OL Tyler Booker (No. 92) and OL Jacob Allen (No. 97).
The majority of the targets Penn State is after sit between 101-250. Running backs George Pettaway (No. 112), Nick Singleton (No. 126) and Omarion Hampton (No. 129) all sit within the top 150. OL Gunner Givens is now in that group, too, after falling 94 spots to No. 146.
One of the newest members to join the Rivals250 is DE Samuel Okunlola from from Thayer Academy in Massachusetts. Adam Friedman and other members of the staff were impressed with Okunlola when he participated at The Show at IMG Academy.
"Okunlola is an impressive physical specimen with improving technical skills," Friedman said. "After seeing him at an event in Florida earlier this year, our team of analysts really liked his size, athleticism, flexibility and hand techniques. It will be important to get more points of evaluation on him as the process continues."
Pennsylvania prospect Ryan Brubaker also joined the Rivals250 at No. 149 overall. The Cocalico prospect doesn't hold an offer from Penn State currently, but he has seen his list of schools grow substantially in recent months.
Rivals250 Prospects with a Penn State Scholarship Offer
Bold = Players that have visited or have shown moderate interest
13) CB Will Johnson
14) OL Kam Dewberry
17) OL Zach Rice
18) WR Kevin Coleman (Down 1 from No. 17)
19) LB Shawn Murphy (Down 1 from No. 18)
23) QB Ty Simpson
24) DE Caden Curry
25) DE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Down 5 from No. 20)
26) CB Jeadyn Lukus
27) WR CJ Williams
36) DE Shemar Stewart (Down 1 spot from No. 35)
37) Saf. Sam McCall
40) QB Cade Klubnik (Up 106 spots from No. 146)
44) RB Gavin Sawchuk
45) LB Jaishawn Barham (Down 3 spots from No. 42)
46) Saf. Zion Branch
50) Saf. Keon Sabb (Down 3 spots from No. 47)
58) OL Joe Brunner (Down 7 spots from No. 51)
65) RB Daylen Everette (Down 6 spots from No. 59)
78) WR Tyler Morris
80) DE Cyrus Moss
81) QB AJ Duffy (Down 5 spots from No. 76)
82) OL Carson Hinzman (Down 5 spots from No. 77)
84) Saf. Xavier Nwankpa (Down 5 spots from No. 79)
86) Saf. Myles Rowser (Down 4 spots from No. 82)
87) WR Kojo Antwi
88) LB Wesley Bissainthe (Down 5 spots from No. 83)
90) DE Enai White (Down 6 spots from No. 84)
92) OL Tyler Booker (Down 4 spots from No. 88)
94) TE Jake Johnson
97) OL Jacob Allen (Down 4 spots from No. 93)
100) Ath. Azareyeh Thomas
101) CB Keenan Nelson Jr. (Down 4 spots from No. 97)
103) DE J’Mond Tapp
106) DT Jaray Bledsoe
108) DE Derrick Moore (Down 4 spots from No. 104)
110) DE Wilfredo Aybar (Down 3 spots from No. 107)
112) RB George Pettaway (Down 4 spots from No. 108)
113) DE Aaron Wilson (Down 4 spots from No. 109)
114) OL Billy Schrauth
115) RB Kaytron Allen (Down 1 spot from No. 114)
117) RB Tre’Vonte Citizen
122) RB Jovantae Barnes
124) OL Drew Shelton (Down 4 spots from No. 120)
126) RB Nick Singleton (Down 4 spots from No. 122)
127) OL Addison Nichols (Down 4 spots from No. 123)
128) CB Trevell Mullen (Down 4 spots from No. 124)
129) RB Omarion Hampton (Down 4 spots from No. 125)
131) DT Nasir Pearce (Down 4 spots from No. 127)
132) CB Terrance Brooks
134) OL Dayne Shor
135) LB Malaki Hamrick
137) WR Darrius Clemons (Down 6 spots from No. 131)
138) Ath. Mehki Flowers (Down 6 spots from No. 132)
139) LB Moses Walker (Down 6 spots from No. 133)
140) RB Tavorous Jones
141) LB Joshua Burnham
145) LB Daniel Martin
146) OL Gunner Givens (Down 94 spots from No. 52)
147) OL Emery Jones
149) OL Ryan Brubaker (No PSU offer)
150) OL Neto Umeozulu
152) Ath. Kendrick Law
154) LB Demario Tolan
155) TE Jaleel Skinner
156) LB Keaten Wade
157) WR Kyion Grayes
161) WR Kaden Saunders (Down 8 spots from No. 153)
162) Saf. Bryan Allen
172) DT Alex VanSumeren (Up 10 spots from No. 182)
173) Ath. Barion Brown
174) DT Justice Finkley
175) Saf. Alfonzo Allen
176) OL Lucas Heyer (Down 22 spots from No. 154)
178) RB Damari Alston (Up 5 spots from No. 183)
180) RB Gi’Bran Payne (Down 23 spots from No. 157)
181) OL Jaylen Early
183) CB Toriano Pride (Down 23 spots from No. 160)
185) RB Tevin White
186) DE Bryson Jennings (Down 22 spots from No. 164)
189) DE Eli Hall
191) OL Fisher Anderson (Down 21 spots from No. 170)
193) OL Malik Agbo
196) QB MJ Morris
197) CB Ryan Turner (New to Rivals250)
198) OL Aamil Wagner
199) Saf. Edric Weldon
200) Ath. Ken Talley (Down 22 spots from No. 178)
202) CB Nikai Martinez
203) WR Reggie Fleurima
211) OL Jacob Sexton
215) Ath. Shemar James
218) OL Cole Hutson (Up 18 spots from No. 236)
219) CB Bobby Taylor
222) DT Nick James
226) DE Jihaad Campbell (Down 23 spots from No. 203)
228) OL DJ Moore (Down 24 spots from No. 204)
229) RB Terrance Gibbs (Down 23 spots from No. 206)
231) DE Samuel Okunlola (New. to Rivals250)
232) RB Jamie Felix
233) DT Curtis Neal
234) DT Domonique Orange
236) DE Joe Strickland (Down 23 spots from No. 213)
237) DE Keahnist Thompson
239) DT Marquis Gracial (Down 21 spots from No. 218)
242) Saf. Cristian Driver (Down 21 spots from No. 221)
244) WR Sam Mbake
247) DE Dante Anderson
248) DE/LB Kenny Fletcher (Down 18 spots from No. 230)
249) CB Benjamin Morrison
250) WR Isaiah Sategna
