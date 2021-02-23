The updated Rivals250 was released Tuesday, and although there weren't many changes for the players that are currently committed, there are a few things to know when it comes to some of Penn State's targets in the class. Just like the previous list, the Nittany Lions still have four committed players part of the Rivals250. The order wasn't changed much either, as OL Drew Shelton (No. 124) is still the top overall commitment, followed by Ath. Mehki Flowers (No. 138), WR Kaden Saunders (No. 161) and Ath. Ken Talley (No. 200). Talley did move down 22 spots, more than the rest of the committed players, but there were also 24 new additions to the list overall, which is a major reason why we see a bigger slide for him compared to the players higher up. Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

Ath. Ken Talley is one of four future Nittany Lions that's part of the updated 2022 Rivals250.

Rivals250 Prospects with a Penn State Scholarship Offer