Four former PSU players among those on 2022 College Hall of Fame ballot

Those players are LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny, Steve Wisniewski and Glen Killinger, who is already enshrined as a player but is being considered as a coach.

Arrington was an All-American outside linebacker for Penn State in 1998 and 1999, winning the Butkus Award as the country's top linebacker in 1999 as well as the Bednarik Award as the top defensive player in the nation. Additionally, Arrington was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1998.

Posluszny, another outside linebacker, was also a two-time All-American, earning those honors in 2005 and 2006. He won the Bednarik Award twice — just the second player at that point to ever do so. He also claimed the Butkus Award in 2005 and was a finalist the next season.

Wisniewski, an offensive lineman and a member of the national championship team in 1986, earned All-American honors in 1988. He went on to have a strong pro career, earning eight Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro selections.

Killinger played at Penn State in the earlier 1920s and went on to have a long coaching career at Dickinson, RPI, Moravian and West Chester — where he is the winningest head coach in history.

The Hall of Fame class will be indicated in early December.