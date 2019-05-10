Four drafted Lions ink rookie deals, five sign as undrafted free agents
More than half of Penn State's 2019 NFL draft class has now officially inked a rookie contract, and another five have signed contracts as undrafted rookie free agents.
Among the six drafted former Nittany Lions, Miles Sanders and Shareef Miller signed their deals with the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, adding their names to contracts signed already by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye.
Though specifics for the contracts have not yet been released by their NFL teams, the breakdowns, according to Over the Cap, are likely to be structured as follows:
|Name
|4-year compensation value
|Signing bonus
|
Miles Sanders (2nd - 53 overall)
|
$5,360,230
|
$1,918,348
|
Shareef Miller (4th - 138 overall)
|
$3,008,384
|
$488,384
|
Amani Oruwariye (5th - 146 overall)
|
$2,843,332
|
$323,332
|
Trace McSorley (6th - 197 overall)
|
$2,686,060
|
$166,060
Third round pick Connor McGovern and seventh-rounder Nick Scott have not yet signed contracts with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, but their contracts are likely as follows:
|Name
|4-year compensation value
|Signing bonus
|
Connor McGovern (3rd - 90 overall)
|
$3,402,116
|
$882,116
|
Nick Scott (7th - 243 overall
|
$2,595,580
|
$75,580
Meanwhile, Penn State has also seen five undrafted free agents sign deals, including Ryan Bates and DeAndre Thompkins with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kevin Givens with the San Francisco 49ers, Koa Farmer with the Oakland Raiders, Kyle Vasey with the Atlanta Falcons, while Johnathan Thomas has been granted an invitation to participate in the Cincinnati Bengals' rookie mini-camp.