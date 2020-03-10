Forming Unique Identity at Penn State, TE Freiermuth Shedding Comparisons
K.J. Hamler wanted to set the record straight.
At the NFL Combine podium in Indianapolis late last month to answer reporters’ questions, the former Nittany Lion receiver was asked about current Nittany Lion tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Freiermuth, listed at 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, is coming off a sophomore season at Penn State in which he finished second on the team with 43 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns and is already drawing attention from the NFL.
All well and good. But the nickname “Baby Gronk” - in reference to former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski - used by the reporter?
Hamler wasn’t having it.
“We don’t really call him Baby Gronk. We kind of make fun of him for it,” Hamler said. “But Pat’s a special guy as well. He’s going to be a great player this year. I’m excited to watch him this year and further on through his career.”
For at least the coming season, that career will continue with the Nittany Lions as the program’s top returning target for the 2020 campaign.
First revealing himself in November to be technically eligible for the NFL Draft despite just two seasons spent at Penn State, Freiermuth announced by the end of the season that he would be back for his junior year.
According to Penn State strength coach Dwight Galt, Freiermuth is making the most of that time.
Already listed among the top three performers among Penn States tight ends and fullbacks in the Lasch Building weight room for NFL shuttle (4.18 seconds) and clean (350 pounds), Freiermuth inched closer to the bench press top three by hitting 380 pounds this winter and moved to third in the squat at a 540-pound max.
Facing another comparison from reporters, this time to former Nittany Lion tight end and current Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki, Freiermuth again earned a separate recognition of his own.
“He's different kind of guy than Mike. He's been phenomenal. He's really come on,” Galt said, rattling off Freiermuth’s latest offseason testing numbers. “I love Mike. Mike was a tremendous asset to our program, not only playing but as a leader and as a person. (But) Pat's more of a blue-collar grinder.
“He's in here every day just grinding. Positive attitude, great work ethic, great leadership ability, very into the team, into helping whoever he can. Not that Mike wasn't. But I think that's kind of what Pat really brings.”
That overall team influence, Galt continued, can work on multiple levels.
Demonstrating a tireless work ethic, without fanfare, Freiermuth’s offseason routine is one worthy of emulation by teammates. But, he added, it’s also one that shows what motivation looks like for a player who has already developed a reputation for himself and the postseason recognition that comes with it.
“He's been a really good, positive overall influence on the entire team, and very, very respected. Very respected,” Galt said. “And he's driven. He's always been driven.
“He's always wanted to be great, but right now, he kind of tasted that success last year and he's not a guy to be content on his laurels at all.”
Where that leads Freiermuth is to be determined.
Not recognized among the Mackey Award finalists for the 2019 season despite his place among the position’s best by PFF College on multiple fronts, drawing the criticism of head coach James Franklin last year directed toward the award, Freiermuth has the full-throated endorsement of his teammates, former and current, as the 2020 season approaches.
And, in the case of Yetur Gross-Matos, at least one willing participant in the nickname game..
“Pat's phenomenal,” Gross-Matos said. “I think he's the best tight end in the country, so he's gonna come out next year and dominate just like he did this year. I definitely think he's like a baby Gronk.”
