K.J. Hamler wanted to set the record straight. At the NFL Combine podium in Indianapolis late last month to answer reporters’ questions, the former Nittany Lion receiver was asked about current Nittany Lion tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth, listed at 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, is coming off a sophomore season at Penn State in which he finished second on the team with 43 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns and is already drawing attention from the NFL. All well and good. But the nickname “Baby Gronk” - in reference to former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski - used by the reporter? Hamler wasn’t having it. “We don’t really call him Baby Gronk. We kind of make fun of him for it,” Hamler said. “But Pat’s a special guy as well. He’s going to be a great player this year. I’m excited to watch him this year and further on through his career.”

Freiermuth made two receptions for 39 yards in Penn State's Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

For at least the coming season, that career will continue with the Nittany Lions as the program’s top returning target for the 2020 campaign. First revealing himself in November to be technically eligible for the NFL Draft despite just two seasons spent at Penn State, Freiermuth announced by the end of the season that he would be back for his junior year. According to Penn State strength coach Dwight Galt, Freiermuth is making the most of that time. Already listed among the top three performers among Penn States tight ends and fullbacks in the Lasch Building weight room for NFL shuttle (4.18 seconds) and clean (350 pounds), Freiermuth inched closer to the bench press top three by hitting 380 pounds this winter and moved to third in the squat at a 540-pound max. Facing another comparison from reporters, this time to former Nittany Lion tight end and current Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki, Freiermuth again earned a separate recognition of his own.