Blue White Illustrated confirmed this week that Sanders is once again a member of Penn State's staff in a recruiting role, replacing one of the spots vacated by Charles Walker, who joined the Atlanta Falcons as a special teams analyst, and Eric Thatcher, who's now the safeties coach at the University of Albany.

During his previous stint on campus, he helped oversee one of the best stretches in Penn State history, as the Nittany Lions landed five straight classes among the top 25 in the nation. He played a key role during on-campus visits. This time, he'll be expected to fill a similar role, while also regularly communicating with prospects on a daily basis.

Sanders, who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2004, has spent time in both the NFL and in college. Before joining Penn State the first time, he was part of the Baltimore Ravens' scouting department for five years. He then spent four seasons in State College before leaving to join Mario Cristobal's staff at Oregon. There, he earned the title Director of Recruiting.

We also learned Friday that Penn State is expected to add former New York Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as an offensive analyst. A 13-year coaching veteran, Loggains has been a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator with multiple teams, including the Miami Dolphins (OC), Chicago Bears (OC, QB), Cleveland Browns (QB), and Tennessee Titans (QB, OC).

