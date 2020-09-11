BlueWhiteIllustrated - Former Penn State players to watch in Week 1 of the NFL season

Football season is here, and while there won't be upwards of 100,000 fans flocking to Beaver Stadium anytime soon, we can still follow the former Nittany Lions applying their craft in the professional ranks. Each week, BWI will provide three players to watch out for among the weekend's games. Let's get started with the preview for Week 1.

Former Penn State wideout Chris Godwin (AP Images).

1. Chris Godwin — Buccaneers vs Saints, 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Chris Godwin’s sophomore year breakout was surprising to just about everyone, but maybe not Penn State fans, who watched him help kickstart a suddenly electric offense under Joe Moorhead in 2016. Godwin finished last season with over 1,300 receiving yards — good for 4th in the league — along with nine touchdowns. He managed to do all that with Jameis Winston at quarterback in Tampa Bay. Now he’ll have one of the greatest of all time in Tom Brady throwing him the ball, which should make Saints-Bucs appointment viewing for Nittany Lions fans.

2. Yetur Gross-Matos — Panthers vs Raiders, 1:00 p.m. Sunday

You’re always going to get a chance to earn some measure of playing time when you’re a second round like Yetur Gross-Matos was in this spring’s draft, but it’s still impressive that he managed to earn the starting job at one of Carolina’s defensive end slots heading into the first week of the season. He’s sure to get plenty of snaps, and, up against a Raiders team that surrendered the 6th-most sacks of any team in the league last season, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that Gross-Matos gets to the quarterback on his debut.



3. Jason Cabinda — Lions vs Bears, 1:00 p.m. Sunday

Alright, those of you who like throwback, pound-the-rock football, it’s your time to shine. Former Nittany Lion linebacker Jason Cabinda is now the first-choice fullback for the Detroit Lions. You won’t find that position anywhere near James Franklin’s depth chart at Penn State, but it might just be Cabinda’s ticket to an extended stay in the NFL. The Lions surely won’t use a fullback on the majority of their plays, but watching Cabinda adjust to his new role when he is needed should make for an entertaining watch.



Honorable Mention: Dan Chisena — Vikings vs Packers, 1:00 p.m. Sunday