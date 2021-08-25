Former Penn State, NFL quarterback Matt McGloin joins the show: BWI Daily

Former Penn State starting quarterback Matt McGloin joins the Blue White Illustrated Daily Edition to discuss the upcoming Penn State football season with host Thomas Frank Carr and BWI Senior Editor Nate Bauer.

They start by catching up with McGloin and what he's been doing since leaving football in 2018 after a five year NFL career with various teams, but primarily with the Oakland Raiders.

Matt discusses his love of football and scheme with T-Frank, who shares a love of coaches film. Matt tells the guys about his new podcast, The Paydirt Podcast with Matt McGloin and Tom Hannifan, as well as his other upcoming appearances this fall in the media.

Nate and Matt reflect about McGloin's time at Penn State with coaches Joe Paterno and Bill O'Brien and how the two coaches shaped his career and prepared him for the NFL and life.

Finally T-Frank and Matt talk about what makes a good quarterback coach and what McGloin has seen from the great ones he worked with in the NFL including O'Brien, Andy Reid and Doug Pederson.

They wrap up by discussing Mike Yurcich and his style of coaching, his ability to help quarterbacks improve, and his coaching style, which McGloin was able to see up close this spring.

Check out the full show on our YouTube channel or as a podcast, both of which are embedded here: