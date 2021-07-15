Former Penn State football star Saquon Barkley stakes cryptocurrency claim

Barkley announced on Wednesday on the Best Business Show that he'll be taking 100 percent of his considerable endorsement dollars in Bitcoin moving forward.

Former Penn State Nittany Lions football star Saquon Barkley is hurdling toward a financial future with Bitcoin.

The New York Giants star, who is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered last season, reportedly had endorsement deals inked with Nike, Panini, Campbell's Soup, Toyota and Pepsi in 2019, and he appeared in a popular Hulu advertisement alongside Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

All of that should equate to quite a large stake of Bitcoin for the former Nittany Lion back. Shares of the popular cryptocurrency were priced at $32,813.10 as of Wednesday evening.

That total is down nearly $8,000 from the price of one Bitcoin on June 15.

Barkley will enter his fourth professional season in 2021, after missing all but two games on the Giants schedule in 2020 due to his injury.

He has 2,344 rushing yards to his name in the NFL to this point, and also owns 1,219 yards through the air.

Barkley was noncommittal about his status for the Giants' season opener against Denver in Week One when he last spoke to the media in June, noting that he couldn't guarantee he would play and would play when his body told him it was ready.

Barkley is widely considered to be one of the most electric athletes to wear the Penn State uniform.

He totaled over 1,000 yards rushing every season of his college career, compiling over 5,000 combined rushing and receiving yards despite playing only three seasons for the Nittany Lions.

Barkley finished his Penn State career as the program's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 43 and total touchdowns with 53.



