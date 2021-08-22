 Former Penn State Nittany Lion football standouts produce strong performances in NFL preseason games
Former Nittany Lions produce strong performances in NFL preseason games

A pair of former Nittany Lion football players had standout performances Saturday evening in NFL preseason action.

In a full slate of games that saw 10 matchups, Penn State alums were littered throughout the league, but none were more impressive than the breakout performance of rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Leading the way in the Steelers' 26-20 win against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, the former Nittany Lion standout notched two receptions and made the most of each, hauling in an 11-yard touchdown followed by an 8-yard score all before the end of the first quarter.

The effort was enough to draw the attention and ongoing buzz both from teammates as well as the Pittsburgh media as the 2021 season quickly approaches.

Freiermuth wasn't the only former Nittany Lion to find the end zone in Saturday's games, though.

Squaring off in Seattle Saturday evening, Denver second-year receiver K.J. Hamler scored on his one catch of the game, a 2-yard strike from Teddy Bridgewater. Hamler's touchdown was Denver's first score of the game in what amounted to a 30-3 win for the Broncos.

Hamler will look to build on his 30 receptions and three touchdowns compiled through his rookie season in the Mile High City this year.

On the other side of the country, meanwhile, Mike Gesicki's burgeoning career with the Miami Dolphins included yet another highlight-reel reception.

A 30-yard snag over the middle, Gesicki hauled in both of his targets to finish with 43 yards in the Dolphins 37-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Gesicki now has 126 career receptions in his three seasons with the Dolphins for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns, most notably shining in his third season in Miami in 2020 with his 53 catches, 703 yards, and six scores.

Last but not least for the Nittany Lions on the NFL front this weekend, the Saquon Barkley watch is officially in full effect.

Forced out of the 2020 season due to an ACL injury, the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year has not yet returned to preseason game action for the New York Giants in advance of the 2021 campaign.

However, as reported Sunday afternoon following the Giants' 17-13 loss at Cleveland, that opportunity appears to be close at hand after playing in just two games last year. Having rehabbed the knee in the time since, New York coach Joe Judge indicated that the workload is soon to increase for the former Nittany Lion running back standout.

{{ article.author_name }}