Declaring his intention to transfer before the end of his sophomore season at Penn State, the former Nittany Lion receiver has decided on Florida as his new program.

Participating in four games while redshirting during his debut season in 2018, Shorter returned with high aspirations leading into the Nittany Lions' 2019 campaign.

“(The year was) not as I expected it to be,” said Shorter in May 2019. “But God has his own path for everyone, so I feel like this year, I'll be able just to dominate, just because I'm just working so hard.

“I feel like there were really some times that there's nothing I can do about it but just be patient and just keep on working and trusting in God. And now this year, it's a brand new year, brand new season, so hopefully, I'll be able to go out there and dominate.”

Shorter's plans did not come to fruition, though.

Appearing in 10 games, missing one due to an unspecified injury and then the Rutgers and Memphis games upon quitting the team in late-November, Shorter amassed 12 receptions for 137 yards and no touchdowns. The numbers put Shorter at fifth on the team in receptions and yards.

Once Shorter made the decision to transfer, reported first on Nov. 26, his former teammate K.J. Hamler insisted the news came as a surprise.

"I didn't know where it came from. He never talked to us about it. He never mentioned it to none of the receivers about it. I didn't know he was feeling that way," Hamler said at the program's bowl media day in December. "So, you know, I really didn't know the ins and outs of his thought process. But, he's a grown man. He made the decision for himself. I'm proud of anything that he does. He's still a brother and family. He's going to make that decision for himself. So if he needs me, I'll be there for him."

According to Pro Football Focus College, Shorter was one of Penn State's lowest-graded performers on the offensive side of the ball this past season. He finished with an overall offensive grade of 52.8.