With a 116-91 win Wednesday night in Milwaukee, the Bucks closed out a 4-1 series win against the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.

And former Penn State guard Tim Frazier put the cherry on top.

Appearing for four minutes of mop-up duty with the game well in hand for the Bucks, Frazier knocked down a pair of 3-pointers (2-of-2) to go along with two assists.