Former Nittany Lion Tim Frazier on to Eastern Conference Finals
With a 116-91 win Wednesday night in Milwaukee, the Bucks closed out a 4-1 series win against the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.
And former Penn State guard Tim Frazier put the cherry on top.
Appearing for four minutes of mop-up duty with the game well in hand for the Bucks, Frazier knocked down a pair of 3-pointers (2-of-2) to go along with two assists.
Really looking forward to the Tim Frazier vs. Jodie Meeks matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/i6AinMkAOT— Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) May 9, 2019
This is Frazier's fourth season in the NBA, which has included stops in Philadelphia, Portland, Washington D.C., and two stints in New Orleans before landing with the Bucks as a late addition this season.
Spending the first five months of the seasons with the Pelicans, Frazier was released at the end of February only to be picked back up as an end-of-bench player for the Bucks in mid-March. But by the end of the regular season, Frazier produced performances of 20 and 29 points, and has since appeared in each of the Bucks' nine playoff games to date.
For the season, Frazier has appeared in 53 games, averaging 5.3 points and 4.2 assists per outing at 19 minutes per game.