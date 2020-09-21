The news feared Sunday was confirmed Monday.

As announced by the New York Giants, former Nittany Lion star running back Saquon Barkley indeed suffered a torn ACL on his right leg in the first half of 17-13 loss at Chicago Sunday afternoon.

Barkley will miss the remainder of the 2020 season and will have reconstructive surgery to repair the ligament tear "in the near future," according to the team's press release.