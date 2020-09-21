Former Nittany Lion star running back Saquon Barkley suffers torn ACL
The news feared Sunday was confirmed Monday.
As announced by the New York Giants, former Nittany Lion star running back Saquon Barkley indeed suffered a torn ACL on his right leg in the first half of 17-13 loss at Chicago Sunday afternoon.
Barkley will miss the remainder of the 2020 season and will have reconstructive surgery to repair the ligament tear "in the near future," according to the team's press release.
Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee that confirmed a torn ACL. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.— New York Giants (@Giants) September 21, 2020
Details: https://t.co/WvPRJsYA9t pic.twitter.com/0tO4stA8wT
Barkley was hurt on a carry toward the right sideline,, shown in the video below, escaping one tackle before being forced to the ground where he would immediately writhe in pain.
The Saquon Barkley injury. Looks to be a right knee.pic.twitter.com/XfhQxEiyaa— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020
The former NFL Rookie of the Year finished his third year in the league with just 34 yards on the ground on 19 carries to go along with six receptions for 60 yards while being held without a touchdown in either of the Giants' two games.
