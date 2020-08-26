John Reid has spent plenty of time on Bill O’Brien’s radar.

The former Nittany Lion cornerback was recruited by O’Brien during his tenure as Penn State’s head coach, when O’Brien was impressed with Reid’s physical tools and receptiveness to coaching at a recruiting camp.

O’Brien had a sense then that Reid — only a sophomore — was the kind of prospect that could play for his Nittany Lions, he told Texans.com this spring.

But O’Brien left for the NFL before Reid arrived at Penn State, where the Philadelphia-native had a stellar career that led to a selection in the fifth round of this spring’s NFL draft by O’Brien’s Texans.

Unable to play a part in Reid’s development as a Nittany Lions, O’Brien has been thoroughly impressed by the finished product.

“He’s had a really good camp,” O’Brien told reporters on Tuesday. “He might’ve had the best camp of any rookie. Some of these guys come in here as rookies and they just know how to work. He’s got a routine already. He’s in here early. He’s taking care of his body. He’s studying tape. He’s in the meetings. He spends extra time with his coaches. He’s taking advantage of his reps. He’s just really focused.”