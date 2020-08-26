Former Nittany Lion Reid already turning heads at Texans camp
John Reid has spent plenty of time on Bill O’Brien’s radar.
The former Nittany Lion cornerback was recruited by O’Brien during his tenure as Penn State’s head coach, when O’Brien was impressed with Reid’s physical tools and receptiveness to coaching at a recruiting camp.
O’Brien had a sense then that Reid — only a sophomore — was the kind of prospect that could play for his Nittany Lions, he told Texans.com this spring.
But O’Brien left for the NFL before Reid arrived at Penn State, where the Philadelphia-native had a stellar career that led to a selection in the fifth round of this spring’s NFL draft by O’Brien’s Texans.
Unable to play a part in Reid’s development as a Nittany Lions, O’Brien has been thoroughly impressed by the finished product.
“He’s had a really good camp,” O’Brien told reporters on Tuesday. “He might’ve had the best camp of any rookie. Some of these guys come in here as rookies and they just know how to work. He’s got a routine already. He’s in here early. He’s taking care of his body. He’s studying tape. He’s in the meetings. He spends extra time with his coaches. He’s taking advantage of his reps. He’s just really focused.”
None of that praise will surprise Penn State fans, who knew Reid to be one of the most cerebral players to pass through the program.
His affinity for game film was a favorite topic of James Franklin’s, as was the internship Reid secured with tech giant Intel while he was recovering from a knee injury that cost him a full season.
“John Reid is smarter than anybody out there,” Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said before the draft.
Reid was showered with credit for his ability to read the game and his determination in the film room during his time at Penn State, but Smith was eager to point out that there are physical attributes that make Reid an excellent prospect at the professional level, too.
“John Reid has the best feet out of any corner in the draft,” Smith said…”Football is important to him. It’s how he wants to feed his family. He’s a great cover guy. This year he worked tremendously on improving his tackling. As a junior, he struggled as a tackler and this year, he led our team in missed tackle percentage. So he knows where his weaknesses are and where his strengths are. John's projected to be a nickel in the NFL, and I don't know if there's a better prospect going into the draft to play inside against those slots, to play against a guy like KJ Hamler, who's dynamic, or DeSean Jackson, these dynamic slot receivers, because true corners, a lot of those guys struggle when you put them on the inside. They can't handle a receiver that has a two-way go. John Reid can handle that. He's the best in the draft in my opinion.”
