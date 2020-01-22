John Urschel arrived at Penn State as a Rivals.com two-star prospect in the Class of 2009, selecting the Nittany Lions over offers from Buffalo and Boston College.

More than a decade later, he's enjoyed a decorated college career with back-to-back All-Big Ten designation, a three-year career with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, retiring from the game of football at 26, and is presently pursuing a Ph. D. at MIT. He is also a best-selling author of autobiography Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football.

Wednesday afternoon, his resume grew further.

Announced by College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock, Urschel joined Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George as appointees to the CFP Selection Committee.