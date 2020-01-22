Former Nittany Lion OL John Urschel named to CFP Selection Committee
John Urschel arrived at Penn State as a Rivals.com two-star prospect in the Class of 2009, selecting the Nittany Lions over offers from Buffalo and Boston College.
More than a decade later, he's enjoyed a decorated college career with back-to-back All-Big Ten designation, a three-year career with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, retiring from the game of football at 26, and is presently pursuing a Ph. D. at MIT. He is also a best-selling author of autobiography Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football.
Wednesday afternoon, his resume grew further.
Announced by College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock, Urschel joined Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George as appointees to the CFP Selection Committee.
"Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breadth of experiences and expertise to the committee," Hancock said via press release. "All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football."
Acknowledging the honor via his own social media, Urschel noted his excitement at the opportunity.
I’m beyond excited to be a part of the #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee. College football is such an amazing thing, and has given me so much. Looking forward to giving back and continuing to be a part of college football in any way I can! https://t.co/aGPysMbPK2— John Urschel (@JohnCUrschel) January 22, 2020
Urschel's three-year term working with the CPF Selection Committee will begin with the 2020 college football season.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Like us on Facebook