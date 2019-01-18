Originally from Lewisberry, Pa., Marshall committed to play for former Penn State head coach Ed DeChellis, and began his career with the Nittany Lions with a redshirt year during the 2009-10 season. In his first action as a second-year freshman in 2010-11, Marshall made a modest impact as the Nittany Lions reached the NCAA Tournament.

According to multiple news outlets, the 28-year old was found dead in his apartment, but no reason for his death has yet been given.

Playing alongside Tim Frazier in his redshirt sophomore year, however, Marshall enjoyed a breakout season with the Nittany Lions while starting 17 of 31 games. He finished the season as the team's second-leading scorer posting 10.8 points per game, and followed the effort with an even bigger junior campaign.

Teaming up with D.J. Newbill in the absence of an injured Frazier, Marshall finished second on the team in scoring at 15.3 points and 34.6 minutes per outing.

Following his redshirt junior season, Marshall opted to test the waters for a professional career, but ultimately chose to finish out his college career with Arizona State.

Update 3:45 p.m.: Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers has offered a public statement on the passing of Marshall.

“We are saddened to learn the news about Jermaine Marshall and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones. He developed as both a player and a man during his time as a Nittany Lion and had an impact on those around him.”