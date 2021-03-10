BlueWhiteIllustrated - Former Nittany Lion Alan Zemaitis joins Penn State staff

A former All-American and team captain, Zemaitis was part of Penn State's historic 2005 team that claimed a Big Ten championship and won a thrilling triple overtime game against Florida State in the Orange Bowl. That season, Zemaitis had five interceptions, as well as 47 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was also a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award his junior and senior season, which is given annually to the nation's top defensive back. For his career, he was not only a three-year starter, but also earned All-Big Ten honors each season.

Penn State made one final addition to its recruiting staff Wednesday, adding former Nittany Lion cornerback Alan Zemaitis. He's expected to begin on Monday.

Zemaitis was ultimately drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Bucs but spent much of his time limited due to injury. He then spent a season in the Canadian Football League in 2008 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before calling an end to his professional career.

Before making the move to join his alma mater, Zemaitis was working at Susquehanna University as an assistant coach. He was the special teams coordinator, safeties coach and assistant strength & conditioning coach. He spent eight seasons at Susquehanna, which plays at the Division III level.

Zemaitis is one of a few additions to Penn State's recruiting staff. Kenny Sanders, who was previously a member of PSU's staff from 2014-2018, rejoined the Nittany Lions last month. They replace former assistant recruiting coordinator Charles Walker, who joined the Atlanta Falcons as a special teams analyst, and Eric Thatcher, who joined the staff at Albany University to coach safeties.

