Rain has overwhelmed the State College area the past several days.

Precipitating each of the past five days with the expectation of several more days of rain leading into Saturday's Penn State game against Kent State, the weather is now expected to force parking lot closures this weekend.

According to a university press release, Yellow Lot 12, Orange Preferred Car, Brown Preferred, and Family Friendly lots will all be closed Saturday. Additionally, no further Yellow parking passes will be sold in advance of Saturday's game, nor will permits be sold on-site on game day.

"Penn State is asking patrons for their patience and understanding, as this week’s rainfall has left some grass lots unsuitable for parking," the release states. "Fans are strongly encouraged to carpool and avoid bringing an RV for the Kent State game (Blue and Orange lots closed to RVs)."



For fans without reserved parking permits already for the Kent State game, the release also makes several suggestions for parking options:

"Fans who don’t have a reserved parking permit for the Kent State game are encouraged to carpool or consider other options to get to Beaver Stadium, including:



"CATA Game Day Shuttle (catabus.com) Parking in the East or Nittany decks on campus and walking or taking CATA LoopUber (drop off and pick up locations near stadium)Grange Park (car and RV park and ride shuttle provided by Grange – car parking $10 per day; shuttle $10 round trip on Saturday; grangefair.com).

"To reference a map of the Kent State game day parking areas and all other game day information, including traffic and parking updates, visit GoPSUsports.com/gameday.

Fans can also check for parking updates by clicking on specific lots at a new interactive map, by visiting GoPSUsports.com/footballmap."

RV parking is also going to be affected Saturday.

Blue and Orange RV Lots will be closed, with those permit holders able to park one car with the same permit, while Purple Lot permit holders are being asked to not bring an RV. The Overnight RV lot, meanwhile, will open Thursday at 6 o'clock, but is subject to change based on ground conditions.