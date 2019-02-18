Featured in our Class of 2019 Special Recruiting Issue magazine, BWI's Tim Owen has this feature on incoming running back Devyn Ford and his journey toward becoming a Nittany Lion.

“I just feel like when you have competition it just makes you better,” Ford said. “It makes you stay on your toes all the time. You can’t have any relaxed days or slack off. Someone is always behind you working just as hard as you, or even more, so you have to be up there and be on the same pace as he is, or faster.”

One of two blue-chip ball carriers who are set to begin their Penn State careers this year, Ford joins the Nittany Lions as one of the best running backs in the history of Virginia high school football. He scored more than 100 touchdowns in his four years at North Stafford High and piled up more than 6,000 rushing yards. A three-time team captain, Ford did all that while making the honor roll in the classroom. He worked hard to get there, he studied up, and now he’s ready to compete. Oh, is he ready.

For Devyn Ford, it’s about the lifestyle. It’s about working hard and studying up. It’s about competing, and, maybe most important, it’s about having a good time while doing it all.

Ford is considered only “one of” Virginia’s all-time best players because the state also recently produced another great running back, one who is set to take over the starting position at Penn State after the departure of Miles Sanders. Not only is Ford coming in with fellow four-star prospect Noah Cain, one year ahead of them both is sophomore Ricky Slade, who was ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 overall recruits in 2018.



Ford watched intently as Slade’s career at CD Hylton unfolded. When Ford burst onto the scene in 2015 with a freshman-record 2,289 total offensive yards, he did so with Slade’s accomplishments in mind.

“Ricky Slade, that was the guy around here in Virginia,” Ford recalled. “I wanted to be like him in a way but also be my own person. Then really getting to know him and train with him, he’s a really cool dude to be around, really fun.”

What started as a friendly rivalry eventually turned into a real friendship, and soon the two Virginia high school stars will be college teammates.

Likewise, Ford is building a relationship with fellow incoming freshman Cain. They both participated in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., last month, which is where they were introduced.

“Noah is a really competitive guy,” Ford said. “Even just in practice, he’s out there full-go, going full-speed all the time. That’s what you like. That’s what you want in a player.”

Ford has never shied away from the competition – not in Orlando, and not during his recruitment. He had always been OK with the coaching staff’s pursuit of other running backs. When Penn State targeted four-star prospect Eric Gray, Ford helped recruit him. Gray eventually signed with Tennessee, but Cain, who attended IMG Academy in Florida the past two years, joined the class in December. This coming fall, Ford, Cain and Slade – all top-50 recruits – will be vying for a limited number of carries. But Ford embraces the competition and is encouraged about what it might create.

“I envision a three-headed monster,” he said. “I believe all the backs, even Journey [Brown] and C.J. Holmes – and Ricky, Noah and I – all of us have the ability to do it all.”

Ford is putting in the work now, in the hope of improving his bid for early playing time.

After finishing his senior season, he took a part-time job as a host at a local chain restaurant, greeting guests and cleaning tables. By early February, he had saved up some money and had begun to return his focus to football. He has teamed up with a personal trainer who worked with Slade and Da’Shawn Hand, a former Alabama five-star prospect and current NFL player. One priority for Ford has been to add weight to his 5-foot-11, 188-pound frame in order to better withstand the rigors of the Big Ten.

“Now it’s basically four months of straight working out and just getting ready for Penn State,” he said. “I’m pretty much just going to do a lot of weight training, a lot of agility, footwork, all-around stuff, just to get me ready and get me acclimated to what I’m going to be going through.”

He’s also looking to excel academically in his last few months of high school. He’s on track to graduate with a grade-point average of 3.8 and wants to parlay his strong performance into a college degree in either communications or kinesiology – or both.

“School, to me, is a part of football,” Ford said. “If you don’t have school, you really can’t have football. My grandma, my parents and my family have always been on me about being in school and getting good grades. It’s always been a lifestyle for me.”

For Ford, it completes the big picture. It’s where success on the football field meets achievement in the classroom. Even with a host of other talented running backs on the depth chart, including another top-notch freshman, Ford is going with the only approach that he knows.

“Just have fun,” he said. “It’s not all serious. It’s both of you competing for the same spot, but at the same time you’re both on the same team and you both of have a goal as a team, but we have our individual goals, too.”

