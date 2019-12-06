The following story appears in the latest edition of Blue White Illustrated's magazine, which has printed and shipped to our print subscribers and is on newsstands throughout Pennsylvania. Take advantage of our special holiday promotion with a magazine subscription for yourself or a loved one, here.

It’s not often that you meet a teenager who has absolutely no presence on any social media outlet. While some do shun the major platforms, those teens are increasingly rare. These days, you almost never come across accomplished Division I prospects who want absolutely no notoriety or praise for their accomplishments. Enter future Nittany Lion tight end Tyler Warren. To this day, I still haven't had an extended conversation with the Mechanicsville, Va., native. But his head coach, Matt Gray, knows him better than just about anyone and is quick to praise his ability and attitude. “He’s been an absolute pleasure to coach over the years,” said Gray, who began coaching Warren during the player’s freshman season at Atlee High. “You can’t ask for a better friend and a better teammate. He’ll do anything for his guys and for his team. He’s everything a coach could want, and then some. He’s a true hidden gem. Penn State fans will get to know that soon.”

Measuring 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Warren has been garnering interest since the end of the 2017 season from college coaches who have been intrigued by his potential as a tight end. However, there was a slight problem at first: There was no film of him actually playing the tight end position. After his sophomore season, Warren primarily played quarterback at Atlee – not because he preferred it, but because it was best for his team. That was once again the case this past season, although it was not the only way he made an impact. “He’s done a little bit of everything for us this year,” Gray said. “He played a significant amount of quarterback, but we’ve moved him around a lot, especially after getting bit by the injury bug. For example, in [our second-to-last game], he played quarterback, receiver and tight end. He punts for us and had a 52-yard punt in that game. He also then blocked a punt and played safety, outside linebacker and even played defensive end for one snap. ... So, it’s been a blessing to have a player like him, but I think that also speaks to Tyler and just the kind of person he is. He’s willing to do whatever it takes for our team.” Penn State got its first look at Warren in the summer of 2017, before he began his first full season of varsity football. He camped as a quarterback and threw well, but like other Division I coaches, James Franklin and his staff saw his potential at tight end immediately. They actually had Warren run some routes before he headed home.

Because he was just entering his sophomore year, Penn State decided that it was best to monitor his progress the following season. Virginia Tech, however, had seen him up close a few times by then. After watching some early-season film, the Hokies not only extended an offer that fall, they went on to earn a commitment from Warren to play quarterback in August 2018. He thought his recruitment was over, but it picked up again during basketball season. That’s when film began to spread of Warren jumping out of the gym, and it didn’t take long for some of the nation’s best programs to become even more interested in his potential at tight end. Gray said that Alabama, Clemson and Michigan were just a few of the schools that began contacting him more often. Fortunately for Penn State, the staff had already been in contact, which helped Warren feel comfortable with them. About a month after the coaches were able to get him and his family on campus for an unofficial visit this past April, he decided to open up his recruitment. Warren officially switched his commitment to the Nittany Lions on July 3.

“Throughout the whole process, all three coaches [Franklin, Tyler Bowen and Ricky Rahne] were open and honest with us,” Warren said. “I think that says a lot about the culture and the type of people who are at Penn State. That’s what excited me and my parents about the opportunity.”

For his senior season, Warren threw for 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 677 yards rushing and another 10 touchdowns on the ground, and 10 catches for 208 yards and two TDs. Atlee finished just 4-5, but it was arguably Warren’s best season. “He did so much for us this year,” Gray said. “It wasn’t even just about what he did on the field. He helped lead some of our younger guys and really showed them how it’s done for the future. He was an example for our young quarterback and just went about everything the right way. “Tyler has the chance to be a special player for Penn State.” Just don’t expect him to talk about his accomplishments much in the Beaver Stadium press room.

