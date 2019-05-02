“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity my whole life, having my dream finally come true somewhere close to home,” said Sanders. “It hit home as soon as I saw that 215 call me and they were on the board. So it was exciting, a very special moment for my family.”

And yet, through his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 53 overall pick and 21st in the second round, and that of the team brass throughout the weekend, Sanders’ story - from all sides involved - proved to be one of patience.

As a comparison, the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year, Saquon Barkley, finished his Penn State career with 671 rushing attempts, 102 receptions, and 18 kickoff returns.

Having just turned 22 years old Wednesday, the running back played only three years with the Nittany Lions before jumping to the NFL, and for his career, Sanders only had 276 carries at the collegiate level. Even adding his 32 receptions and 38 kickoff returns over three years into the mix, Sanders’ career touches mark finished at 346.

An early entrant into this year’s NFL Draft, former Penn State running back Miles Sanders ’ biggest word association was antithetical to the surface facts of his story.

From the Eagles’ side of things, the moment seemed to be of equal relief.



Recounting the days and weeks leading up to the draft, Eagles vice president of football operations, Howie Roseman, explained had been a favorite throughout the organization.

Still, without another selection until the 21st spot in the second round after picking up Washington State tackle Andre Dillard in the first, the Eagles anticipated Sanders being off the board before having the opportunity to snatch him up.

“We would joke about Miles falling to us when we started the day today,” said Roseman. “I went into (running backs coach Duce) Staley's office and I said, ‘Let's get some good karma and maybe Miles will fall because we're going to try to be patient here.’ I think the most shocking thing he heard in that sentence was patient.”

Sanders, of course, knows the word well.

Arriving at Penn State as the nation’s No. 1 ranked all-purpose back in the Class of 2016, and the No. 39 overall prospect in the country, Sanders was met by a roadblock to becoming a featured weapon in the Nittany Lion offense.

Barkley, coming off a debut season in which he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and a bevy of freshman All-America nods, wouldn’t relinquish his role as Penn State’s offensive stud in either the 2016 or 2017 seasons. Through that time, Sanders acknowledged, he had to overcome the mental obstacle learning patience in the face of his own high expectations.

“I never really thought about transferring or nothing like that, but obviously that's frustrating, being highly recruited and not everything going my way,” said Sanders. “But (my mom) just kept me steady. She told me everything happens for a reason, and I believe that also. And you can only control the things that you can control.”

Learning to embrace his competitive side, especially while sitting in the same position room as arguably the nation’s best running back, Sanders found benefits beyond what he might have initially expected.

Coming to practice every day with a determination to make palpable improvements, Sanders spent two seasons doing everything he could to win the starting job, ensuring Barkley’s continued improvement and team success in the process.

And with it, said Sanders, he also set himself up to take advantage when his prime opportunity finally came calling.

“I gained a lot of patience, got more mature, started focusing on the little things more, got bigger, stronger, faster. Got more deep into the playbook, just preparing myself and making myself feel comfortable for when I finally get my chance to get in the game,” said Sanders. “But then also, I learned from Saquon. He's a special guy, on and off the field. So it was just stuff like that I was learning from him as far as how to watch film, what he looks for, just to prepare myself for when I finally get my chance.”

With that chance, Sanders put together a junior season of 1,274 yards and nine scores on 220 carries, bolstered by another 139 yards in the air on 24 receptions.

The performance caught the attention of Eagles scouts and, eventually, a front office and coaching staff that became enamored with Sanders’ talent.

“Miles was a staff favorite. A coaching staff favorite, a personnel staff favorite, all of us front office favorite. Really, that guy, he reminded us of some other players we've had around here,” said Roseman. “He's got great lateral quickness. He was behind obviously a great back in Saquon and really took the opportunity to take it over when he had it.

“He's one of those guys that you kind of say, ‘If he comes back and has another year like he had this year, where does he go next year?’”

Fortunately for Sanders and the Eagles both, it’s a hypothetical neither has to consider.

Said Roseman, “We think he's a special talent and a perfect fit for our offense.”