“And honestly, that hurt for me because that was the first game I started. I thought it was just temporary but then as time went on, it just kept nagging and nagging. I thought I was ready to play and keep going to work, but Coach Franklin had the best interest for me and my future, so I appreciate them.”

“This is my first time having an injury that set me out for that amount of time. It was rough,” Cain said. “These past two months have been nothing but hard.

But by demonstrating his ability early and often, so much so that he became the Nittany Lions’ starting running back before the end of October when Penn State traveled to Michigan State, Cain’s disappointment at being sidelined due to injury became especially challenging.

Arriving at Penn State last January to a backfield already filled by sophomores Ricky Slade and Journey Brown, then joined by fellow highly touted freshman Devyn Ford, Cain could have predicted he’d have to split carries his first year. That he established his worthiness before the end of spring practices, said by assistant coach Ja’Juan Seider to be a certainty to get reps in his debut year, was an accomplishment in itself.

The lesson of Noah Cain’s true freshman season as a Nittany Lion wasn’t the one the running back would have anticipated.

Cain’s strong performance in Penn State’s 53-39 Cotton Bowl win helped to provide an uplifting counter to those internal frustrations.



Supplying the Nittany Lions with 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts, Cain helped pace Penn State’s dominant rushing effort alongside Brown. In the process, he built on a sterling debut season that finished with 443 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 84 attempts, setting a new record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman along the way.

To get to that point, Cain had to overcome hurdles that were twofold.

The first objective was to get himself back to feeling completely healthy. The second, and maybe more abstract goal, was to push past the disappointment that naturally accompanied an injury that nagged from one week to the next and through the rest of the regular season.

Understanding those frustrations and Cain’s process in overcoming them, Penn State head coach James Franklin expressed optimism before the bowl that the running back would be better off for the experience.

“I think a lot of times these guys are facing (athletic) adversity for the first time,” Franklin said. “So for him, he's such a competitor; football is very important to him. Noah is a guy that loves football. So part of the issue with him is… he wanted to play every single week, even the first week.

“And if we didn't have the depth that we had, we probably would have. But he just wasn't right. And each week we were kind of the next week, well, he'll be ready the next week. And it just kind of lingered for him. So the combination of that and the depth that we had at the position, it just didn't make sense. I think it was just one of those things, he needed time off of it and as aggressively as he approached getting back, it just wasn't enough for him to be 100 percent.”

Adding that Cain’s aggressive approach to rehabilitation created the circumstances from which he could play at 100 percent for the bowl game, Franklin’s pregame prediction came to fruition against Memphis.

Of course, with his injury overcome, Cain’s experience is likely to continue to come in handy as he transitions into a sophomore season in which plenty of competition remains in the running backs room.

Acknowledging the human nature reality of the challenges that come with having to split carries, Cain indicated that the approach Penn State took during the 2019 season was one that ultimately worked out well.

“It's hard. At the end of the day, there are going to be some games where some dudes aren't happy and some games everybody gets a touch. You never know when you got so many guys that want the ball,” Cain said. “Coach Seider and his staff do a great job keeping everybody involved and making sure a guy isn't left out. It may be a game one dude touches the ball more than others, but it's a part of it, and at the end of the day, we all want to get to the next level in one piece. And I think we all got the opportunity to showcase how good we can be.”