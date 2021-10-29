For Penn State hockey, North Dakota game is first true test, rare spectacle
Five years have passed since Penn State hockey played a game akin to the one it will play in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena against No. 6 North Dakota on Saturday in the annual US Hockey Hall of Fame game.
The Nittany Lions haven't taken on top-10 opposition in their nonconference schedule since Oct. 22, 2016, when they tied No. 3 Notre Dame — then a member of the Hockey East conference.
So, why now? What made Penn State accept when the Fighting Hawks extended an invitation?
"It's a great opportunity to play the Hall of Fame game," Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky said. "A great opportunity to play in Nashville, a great experience, an excellent opportunity to play a great program."
Indeed, there are few college hockey programs as decorated as North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks have made 22 trips to the Frozen Four and can claim eight national titles.
The timing of this game — matched up directly with Penn State football's primetime clash with No. 5 Ohio State — isn't doing the Nittany Lions any favors, but generally this is the type of matchup that attracts eyeballs and interest for a program that, despite its considerable success, is still growing in year 10.
So why isn't Penn State playing this type of game every season?
Simply put, because — from a pragmatic view — it doesn't have to.
College hockey's NCAA Tournament field is determined every season by a formula called the Pairwise — not a committee full of subjective thinkers. And, when you play in a conference like the Big Ten, the math doesn't support challenging yourself during the nonconference slate.
"You look at our schedule, and we're going to pay 24 games against the most storied, successful programs that the nation has to offer," Gadowsky said. "It is going to be a great experience in Nashville. It's going to be rocking, but so is Pegula every Friday and Saturday night when you play the Big Ten schools.
"I think you have to weigh all the factors, not to mention, we do pretty well here financially. So, there's a few factors to consider."
Penn State enters this game very much a work in progress, and it doesn't intend to interrupt that process for this game alone.
That's long been Gadowsky's perspective. He prepares his teams for the specific, isolated situations they might find themselves in against the opposition — like face-offs and special teams — but spends the rest of his energy working on Penn State's game, rather than worrying about what North Dakota might do.
"What happens in transition is often free-flowing and creative," Gadowsky said. "So, rather than spending a lot of time guessing about what might happen in a free-flowing situation, you can really concentrate on yourself and maximize every second of what you do."
The Fighting Hawks are off to a 4-2 start to the season, fresh off a road series split against a very good Quinnipiac team.
Jake Sanderson, a first-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, headlines a group of nine NHL picks on UND's roster. A defensemen, Sanderson is tied for the team lead in points with three goals and four assists in six games.
For the unranked Nittany Lions, sitting at 5-1 after three home series against soft competition, the one-off game serves as a nice barometer before conference play begins next week against Ohio State.
"We're just excited to go into an NHL rink like that against a good opponent in North Dakota," forward Kevin Wall said.
