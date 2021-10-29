For Penn State hockey, North Dakota game is first true test, rare spectacle

The Nittany Lions haven't taken on top-10 opposition in their nonconference schedule since Oct. 22, 2016, when they tied No. 3 Notre Dame — then a member of the Hockey East conference.

Five years have passed since Penn State hockey played a game akin to the one it will play in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena against No. 6 North Dakota on Saturday in the annual US Hockey Hall of Fame game.

So, why now? What made Penn State accept when the Fighting Hawks extended an invitation?

"It's a great opportunity to play the Hall of Fame game," Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky said. "A great opportunity to play in Nashville, a great experience, an excellent opportunity to play a great program."

Indeed, there are few college hockey programs as decorated as North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks have made 22 trips to the Frozen Four and can claim eight national titles.

The timing of this game — matched up directly with Penn State football's primetime clash with No. 5 Ohio State — isn't doing the Nittany Lions any favors, but generally this is the type of matchup that attracts eyeballs and interest for a program that, despite its considerable success, is still growing in year 10.

So why isn't Penn State playing this type of game every season?

Simply put, because — from a pragmatic view — it doesn't have to.

College hockey's NCAA Tournament field is determined every season by a formula called the Pairwise — not a committee full of subjective thinkers. And, when you play in a conference like the Big Ten, the math doesn't support challenging yourself during the nonconference slate.

"You look at our schedule, and we're going to pay 24 games against the most storied, successful programs that the nation has to offer," Gadowsky said. "It is going to be a great experience in Nashville. It's going to be rocking, but so is Pegula every Friday and Saturday night when you play the Big Ten schools.

"I think you have to weigh all the factors, not to mention, we do pretty well here financially. So, there's a few factors to consider."