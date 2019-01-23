“He knows where he is and he knows this isn't going to be just handed to him. He knows he's got a lot to learn to have a chance to get on the field and for us to win with him,” said Pry. “He takes coaching very well… and I think that if he continues to trend the way he's trending, he's got a chance to help us this year.”

So smart, Pry continued, that the Class of 2018’s No. 1-ranked outside linebacker, No. 1-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania, and the sixth-ranked overall recruit according to Rivals.com, felt no entitlement to immediate playing time.

“He’s a great worker. He's so hungry,” said Pry at the program’s August preseason media day. “He's very eager and he loves to compete. He's a smart guy.”

Bringing an insatiable thirst for football — both as a competitor on the field, in the weight room, and learning every intricacy in the game – Parsons made his intentions clear upon his January 2018 arrival at Penn State.

In Micah Parsons, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry quickly identified the intangible that would lift the true freshman linebacker to immediate success.

By the end of the 2018 season, Parsons proved Pry’s prognostication an understatement.



Playing in each of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games, Parsons led the team in tackles with 82. His 47 solo stops were also the most among all Penn State defenders, adding 4.0 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks to his statistical tally by the end of the season.

That Parsons did so overwhelmingly as a backup, starting just once as Cam Brown served a suspension, and playing in only 494 of Penn State’s 965 defensive snaps, was not lost on Pry.

Meeting with the media following the conclusion of Penn State’s regular season, Pry was asked to assess the progression Parsons had made through the course of winter workouts, spring practices, summer camp, and eventually, 12 games.

“The fact that Micah led our defense in tackles and started only one game tells the tale,” said Pry. “He has some growing and maturing to do still, but my hat’s off to him for the year he did put in. He’s a young man that had never played linebacker, but he worked hard to learn it, played hard, and didn’t allow things to slow him down.”

Even things like not knowing exactly where to be or when to be there.

Describing Parsons’ rush ability as “the best of any freshman I’ve ever been around,” Pry also acknowledged before the season something that had repeatedly shown itself to be true through the program’s spring practices. “He's able to play fast despite not knowing what the heck he's doing,” said Pry. “He hasn't let his mind slow him down. He can be wrong and make himself right.”

Of course, for Parsons to take the next steps in his development, the Nittany Lions are counting on the rising sophomore to be in the right places at the right times more often than not next season.

By the midpoint of the 2018 campaign, he’d already started to make those strides alongside his fellow true freshman linebacker Jesse Luketa and redshirt freshman Ellis Brooks, each of whom earned backup reps through the course of the season.

Their progression, along with that of the starters, turned out to be a key component to the rapid improvement for the defense as a whole.

For a group that had allowed just 16.5 points per game in 2017, the Nittany Lions started the season somewhat slowly and had some hiccups throughout the year. But by the season’s end, opponents had managed just 20.5 points per game as the Nittany Lion defense allowed more than 28 points just twice. Opponents passed for just 181.5 yards per game (15th nationally) and total defensive yards allowed remained relatively manageable at 350.5 yards per outing.

Evolving in sync with a similarly young and inexperienced group along the defensive line, Parsons and the Nittany Lion linebackers worked through the highs and lows of the season, embraced their areas of weakness, and continued the maturation process, said Pry.

Parsons and his youthful teammates also primed themselves for an even better performance in 2019, assuming the buy-in and adherence to maturation continues into the offseason.

“(Micah) has some maturing to do and he's attacked it,” said departing senior safety Nick Scott. “He's really grown first and foremost as a person while being on this team… Everybody, when you come in as a freshman, has a little growing up to do. He was aware of that and he attacked that area head-on. Obviously, we reaped the benefits on defense in how he was able to play.”

Should that trajectory stay on course, Scott continued, Parsons will be in a great position to make an even bigger impact on the Nittany Lion defense next season.

“In terms of his potential, I think we all see the sky is the limit for him. He's extremely talented. He's a freak athlete,” said Scott. “So as long as he just stays bought-in to what we're trying to do here, what Coach Franklin is preaching and Coach Pry, the information he's giving him, he'll be an extremely great defensive player here at Penn State.”

Happy to be the one presenting challenges along the way, Pry added that the multiple in-season and post-season accolades bestowed on Parsons do not represent an opportunity to relax.

Still capable of so much more, with the hunger to go get it, this is just Parsons’ beginning.

“He has a big offseason in front of him,” said Pry. “He places very high expectations on himself and he has obviously big potential, so he’s going to be exciting moving forward.”



