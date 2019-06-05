“He's embodied what Penn State is all about. And he loves Penn State. You guys see him everywhere. He's out, always smiling,” said Chambers. “I think we get an older, wiser, more mature Mike Watkins.”

Recounting the significance of the decisions of both Watkins and rising senior Lamar Stevens to return for their final seasons of eligibility, Chambers noted that Watkins easily could have graduated, began his professional career, or played overseas following a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign. Instead, Watkins is back on campus with his attention trained on success for both himself and the Nittany Lions.





The notion hasn’t always been the case through Watkins’ career at Penn State, but his teammates are welcoming the prospect for the season ahead.

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his redshirt sophomore year, as well as a pair of offseason legal incidents, the autumn revelation that he battles bipolar disorder, and a five-game suspension to open the year, Watkins needed time to find his footing last season.

In 27 games, 13 of which he came off the bench, Watkins averaged 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, but his production would come and go along the way. Highlighted by a 19-point effort in a loss at Michigan, Watkins also played a big role in the Nittany Lions’ upset of the Wolverines in February and helped generate wins against Nebraska and Illinois.

At other times, though, whether limited by foul trouble or simply having off nights, Watkins struggled to make the same critical impact.

“Mike was inconsistent a little bit last year, and he knows that and we know that as well,” said teammate Myles Dread. “But this year, he's taking it upon himself to be a monster, and that's what we want from him and that's what we're expecting from him.”

Rising junior forward John Harrar has seen as much first-hand.

Often matching up with Watkins in practices, the 6-foot-9 Harrar offered that his teammate has been a steady presence in the gym through the offseason months. In the process, he added, the continued recovery of Watkins’ knee has taken place and his “bounce” is back as well.

“He knows what he needs to do. The coaches, the players, we're all helping him to get back to what Mike was,” said Harrar. “When he's there, it's not going to be good for other teams.”

Enticed by the potential of having a full-go Watkins in the lineup, especially the one that garnered defensive all-Big Ten honors the year of his injury, the Nittany Lions are optimistic about the possibilities ahead.

Affecting the game on both ends of the floor for the Nittany Lions, it’s a combination Stevens said he’s looking forward to competing with for one final season.

“It does a lot for me because Mike is able to impact the game in so many different ways,” said Stevens. “Mike is a pro. Like, he's a bonafide pro when he's healthy. So getting a guy like Mike to go to war with me every night, it's going to take a huge load off my shoulders and even my teammates' shoulders, and he covers up for everybody.

“So having a healthy Mike is a huge, huge get for us and to make sure he's ready for this season and to put his best foot forward. And I think he will because all he's been doing is eating and sleeping in the gym. I'm excited. I've been talking to him and staying in touch, and I think he's going to be ready to go.”