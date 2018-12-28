“The trip’s been fantastic. We’re in shorts. We haven’t seen shorts in a few months,” said Smith. “We’re just really, really appreciative to be down here in Orlando. It’s been a great gift for us to come to the Citrus Bowl and we’re enjoying the moment. Our team is just getting ready day-by-day.”

On the practice field at Celebration High in Orlando Thursday, the veteran Nittany Lion corners coach was all smiles and, maybe more important, comfortable.

Terry Smith has been in Pennsylvania long enough to appreciate the little things.

The moment, of course, will be a fleeting one for Smith and the Nittany Lion cornerbacks room as it prepares to play its final game with veteran Amani Oruwariye.

A fifth-year senior, Oruwariye is coming off a first-team All-Big Ten final season with the Nittany Lions at corner, which he’ll soon follow with an appearance in the Senior Bowl. In the process, he finished with 49 tackles this season, a pair of tackles for a loss, 15 passes defended, a forced fumble, and three interceptions.

Also in the process, Oruwariye lifted himself into the serious conversation as a potential first- or second-round NFL Draft pick at this year’s event in Nashville in late-April.

“Amani had an outstanding season. I thought he was well-deserving to be first-team All-Big Ten. Obviously, he helped his draft stock,” said Smith. “Coming into the season, they were saying he was probably a late-round draft pick. I would imagine he’s moved up. Some people have him going late in the first round or as late as the third round.

“He’s had a great season. He’s been a great leader, a great teammate in the locker room, he’s been a great guy for our room as cornerbacks. He’s worked really hard and he’s reaping the rewards of that hard work.”

Admittedly having considered forgoing his final season of eligibility at Penn State for that shot in the NFL, Oruwariye said before the start of the season that he could put his dream on hold for one year. “Coming into it, everyone has their dreams of playing in the NFL and I thought I made some plays and made some noise in the league last year,” said Oruwariye at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago last July. “I definitely was proud of it and definitely the thought has crossed my mind, but I just knew in my gut that there was more left on the table, and I knew that I needed to come back and just take that leadership role and be a leader.”

With a final game with the Nittany Lions the last hurdle for Oruwariye before taking that next step in his career, the storylines for Smith are two-fold.

Noting that Penn State hasn’t had a first-round NFL Draft selection at the corner position, Smith acknowledged that potential as a blessing while turning his attention to the macro side of the story.

“We’re trying to build DB nation here. We’ve got seven or eight guys in the league right now that we’ve coached over the last five years,” said Smith. “This thing is growing and growing fast. We’re trying to get the best guys in and develop those guys. Amani would be a huge step for the program.”

And beyond Oruwariye?

The potential for future NFL Draft picks exists there as well. Expecting to return fellow starting corners John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields, Smith said that Oruwariye’s departure will follow with Castro-Fields building on his three starts this season as the presumed second starter. Further, some of the younger players that have had some time to marinade will also see increased roles.

“We have more freshmen coming in and some guys already in the program. There’s quite a lot of depth, even at the safety position. We’re in a much better position than five years ago,” said Smith. “At the cornerback position, we have Donovan Johnson. He’s going to get an opportunity to play. Zechariah McPhearson will get an opportunity. Trent Gordon will get an opportunity… Then, who knows which of those freshmen will come in and be a little more mature and be mentality and physically more equipped.”

Welcoming a recruiting Class of 2019 that will include Rivals.com four-star corners Keaton Ellis, Marquis Wilson, Joey Porter Jr., and possibly Tyler Rudolph, the Nittany Lions will soon find out.