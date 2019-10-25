Ranked eighth in 2018, then, also coming off a last-minute loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions were determined to right the ship against an unranked Michigan State team in October. Miles Sanders delivered a game-breaking touchdown run in the second quarter, but the Nittany Lion offense failed to take advantage of its frequent opportunities, allowing another Michigan State possession as time ticked away in the fourth quarter. This time, a 17-14 game in favor of Penn State, a third-and-2 Brian Lewerke pass found Felton Davis on the sideline and into the end zone with just 19 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans the win.

A game delayed for 3 hours, 22 minutes due to a once-in-a-generation November thunderstorm in East Lansing. Upon the resumption of play, a fourth-quarter drive upended by a dropped fourth-down pass and, eventually, Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin sending a 34-yard field goal through the uprights to deliver No. 7 Penn State a 27-24 loss. The Nittany Lions' second in as many weeks, the chip shot ended the Nittany Lions’ last hopes of a College Football Playoff opportunity.

After all, the images and memories are still fresh in the minds of many of them.

This week, James Franklin’s psychology degree has been put to good use in his messaging to Penn State fans.

“We are aware, obviously, of what's happened the last couple years and they're a good football program. Coach Dantonio does a great job, and they're tough, and they're hard-nosed, and they're blue-collar and all those types of things,” Franklin said. “But we're more focused on this game. And I feel like we match up well. I do.”



In what amounted to a rare instance of Franklin previewing his optimism for Penn State’s opportunity to come away with a win, one that would improve his Nittany Lions to 8-0 heading into a bye week should it come to fruition, the head coach detailed the necessary ingredients to that outcome.

And, he reminded everyone, Penn State’s past hiccups against the Spartans are not part of those winning ingredients.

“We gotta go play well. We can't turn the ball over and we gotta play disciplined hard-nosed Penn State football. But at the end of the day, it's not about what happened last year, it's not about what happened two years or three years ago, because there have been some unique circumstances there as well,” Franklin said. “It's about us playing well against a hard-nose, Big Ten program that's very prideful. Their fans and their program is prideful just like we are, and it's going to be a tough environment to go in and find a way to get a win.”

Not that this Penn State team hasn’t done as much already this season.

Against Buffalo, the Nittany Lions overcame a slow first half offensively to rebound from a halftime deficit for a 45-13 win. The next week, Penn State found itself in a rock fight against rival Pitt, producing a stout defensive effort to emerge with a 17-10 win.

First put on upset alert the next week for a stadium “blackout” at Maryland to open the Big Ten season on a Friday night, the Nittany Lions shredded the Terrapin defense to the tune of a 59-0 blowout. At Iowa for another nationally televised night game and “stripe out,” Penn State overcame challenges presented by the opponent, the environment, and the officials to fly home with a 17-12 win.

And last weekend, Penn State’s marquee home game for the 2019 season saw the Nittany Lions blast off to a 21-0 first-half lead over Michigan, then hold on for a 28-21 win when the Wolverines inevitably battled back.

All of it, Franklin said, has helped to form the team now focused in on another 1-0 week.

“That's one of the things that I would say I'm proud of is this year is, we've won a bunch of different ways. And to me that that's what good football teams do. We've won by a large margin and been able to play a bunch of guys. We've won at home. We've won on the road against tough opponents. We've won in enemy territory. We've done it a lot of different ways,” Franklin said. “So I actually think it's a positive force. I get it, trust me. It’s funny, I was looking at pictures of my goatee when I first got here, it was a little darker at that point.

“But I see the team growing. This week, we had to be smart as coaches because your point is a good one. It has a toll on you. We were on the road at Iowa, didn't get back till four o'clock in the morning. Tough, physical game, emotional game. And then last week, White Out, tough, physical emotional game against one of the most talented rosters in the country. And now we got to do it again.”

Cautioning against looking ahead at the run of games against Iowa, Michigan, and Michigan State before the start of the season, Franklin acknowledged the human nature element of knowing “that was going to be a stretch that defined” Penn State’s season.

But with a bye week on deck and, more important, a positive approach to emptying the tanks first, the Nittany Lions will enter Spartan Stadium with the pieces Franklin feels confident can win.

“I like what we got planned from a scheme standpoint. I like how we match up. The defensive team speed I think is a big part of it. They've been really built on offense around their O-line and tight ends. It seems to be that's an area they've had a little bit of a rotation at offensive tackle and things like that,” Franklin said. “So we're going to have to play well. But I think the biggest thing is the quarterback. This quarterback has had the best games of his career against us and we gotta make sure that that doesn't happen on Saturday.”

Like the rest of Penn State's recent experiences with the Spartans, they're memories the Nittany Lions are hoping to leave in the past.