Penn State’s defense will, by default, feature five new starters for the 2019 season.

Gone are defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, outside linebacker Koa Farmer, and defensive backs Amani Oruwariye and Nick Scott, all now working to solidify spots for themselves in the NFL. In sum, those five players took a combined 104 games of starting experience with them upon their Penn State departures.

Their absences are not necessarily indicative of an overall loss of veteran leadership returning to the Nittany Lion defense this season, though.

According to defensive coordinator Brent Pry, now entering his ninth season on James Franklin’s staff and his fourth as the man in charge of the Nittany Lion defense, leadership will likely be shared by a variety of players at a variety of position groups.

“I think there's a guy or two at each position,” Pry told BWI in a one-on-one interview this summer.

On the back end, Pry pointed to fifth-year senior Garrett Taylor and junior Lamont Wade as leaders among the safeties with John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields providing assertive leadership for the corners. At linebacker, Cam Brown and Jan Johnson will lead an otherwise comparatively young group. And up front, Pry tabbed Antonio Shelton and Shaka Toney, each of whom has “a little more presence with the group.”