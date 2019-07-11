For Nittany Lion defense, leadership could be shared responsibility
Penn State’s defense will, by default, feature five new starters for the 2019 season.
Gone are defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, outside linebacker Koa Farmer, and defensive backs Amani Oruwariye and Nick Scott, all now working to solidify spots for themselves in the NFL. In sum, those five players took a combined 104 games of starting experience with them upon their Penn State departures.
Their absences are not necessarily indicative of an overall loss of veteran leadership returning to the Nittany Lion defense this season, though.
According to defensive coordinator Brent Pry, now entering his ninth season on James Franklin’s staff and his fourth as the man in charge of the Nittany Lion defense, leadership will likely be shared by a variety of players at a variety of position groups.
“I think there's a guy or two at each position,” Pry told BWI in a one-on-one interview this summer.
On the back end, Pry pointed to fifth-year senior Garrett Taylor and junior Lamont Wade as leaders among the safeties with John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields providing assertive leadership for the corners. At linebacker, Cam Brown and Jan Johnson will lead an otherwise comparatively young group. And up front, Pry tabbed Antonio Shelton and Shaka Toney, each of whom has “a little more presence with the group.”
Himself in charge of Penn State’s linebackers though, traditionally the group from which the rest of the defensive unit falls in line behind, Pry identified Brown as being capable of handling a bigger leadership role with this year’s group.
“I think Cam is probably positioning himself to really kind of be the guy,” said Pry. “He's played a lot. He's been productive. He seems to be friendly in his relationship with everybody.”
The overall core group listed out by Pry does not preclude others from taking substantive steps in the leadership department upon the commencement of preseason camp in August, however.
In a lineup that will feature some new starters, but also plenty of returning experience in the form of second-stringers expected to take on bigger roles this season, the Nittany Lions have other leadership opportunities. And, in some cases, players coming off their first seasons as starters will also have the opportunity to become more assertive in the season ahead, with Pry specifically citing Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Rob Windsor as candidates to take on more vocal roles.
Ultimately, said Pry, these summer months are ripe for the next crop of leaders to set examples for the rest of the defense.
“I think for a lot of guys, this summer and this camp, for some guys, is where they do step up,” he said. “Maybe they were the starter, but they played within themselves and they couldn't do a lot else. Or maybe they just decided it's time; I need to do this, it's part of my role, part of what I need to do for this team to go where we want to go.
“I think that in the summer and camp is where that leadership for that upcoming season really starts to rise to the top.”