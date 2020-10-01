Jesse Luketa is a student of Linebacker U history. He knows the names: LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny, Sean Lee, NaVorro Bowman. He knows their stories. He’s watched their film. Luketa also knows that he’s a part of that history. How big a part? That’s about to be determined. When he traveled to Los Angeles during Penn State’s extended off-season to work out with Arrington, the former Nittany Lion great kept posing the same question to his young protege, day after day: How are you going to be remembered? As he prepares for a junior season in which he will assume a much bigger role in the Lions’ defensive fortunes, that question is still ringing in Luketa’s ears. “The only thing I’m concerned about moving forward is, how are people going to remember Jesse Luketa? That’s the only thing. That’s what wakes me up day in and day out,” he said. “I go into practice, and I practice with a purpose. That’s my only focus.” Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Luketa is set to join the starting lineup now that Micah Parsons has opted to forgo his junior season to prepare for the NFL Draft. Before Parsons’ exit, the 6-foot-3, 241-pound Luketa had been set to compete with Ellis Brooks for the starting middle linebacker spot. But he had served as Parsons’ backup last year, wrapping up his sophomore season with 24 tackles and four passes defensed, and he’s seemingly well-positioned to slide over to the Will outside linebacker spot in Brent Pry’s defensive scheme. That’s where he’s been practicing, with Brooks in the middle and Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon competing for the Sam OLB spot. Stuck at home early in the quarantine, Luketa spent much of the off-season watching film of his predecessors. He started with Mike Hull, then moved on to Jason Cabinda, then went back to watch even more film of Hull. He also watched film of Deion Barnes, a former Nittany Lion defensive end who recently rejoined the program as a graduate assistant. He even watched film of Parsons to see what elements of the consensus All-American’s game he might be able to add to his. The extensive film work is going to allow Luketa to be “the best version of myself,” he said. “Being a diligent student of the game is going to make me a better player. Once the game slows down for me up here, psychologically, it’s like stealing candy from a baby out there on the field.” Brooks said he’s seen the evidence of Luketa’s off-season work on the practice field.