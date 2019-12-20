So as Franklin does with potential early entrants at the next level, he set up a meeting with Freiermuth and his parents to discuss the pros and cons of staying or going. Describing the situations as typically “pretty cut and dry,” detailing that first- and second-round choices usually should go while third-or-later selections should come back to school, Franklin revealed that Freiermuth’s meeting did not necessarily go as he’d anticipated.

Penn State’s sophomore tight end had just finished his second campaign with the Nittany Lions, one in which he was named an AFCA All-America selection while finishing second on the team in receptions (41 for 468 yards) and second in receiving touchdowns with seven, and was eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Pat was interesting,” Franklin said. “Met with Pat and went through it with his family and his parents were like, ‘We love it. We're enjoying it. We're not ready for him to leave. We love the RV lots. We're having a great time here. All this stuff that we just went through, if this happens for him, awesome. If it doesn't, he's getting a great education.’

“Pat was like, ‘You know, I appreciate it, but I'm not ready to leave. I can't imagine myself going and living in a city by myself right now.’ He's kind of enjoying this and feels like he needs another year of development.”

Meeting with reporters at Friday’s bowl media day for the program at Beaver Stadium, Freiermuth echoed Franklin’s sentiments.

Though he’d received feedback that would put him as a potential draft pick in the late-second or early third round of the upcoming draft, Freiermuth said he didn’t give the decision much thought. He’d already decided he had room to grow and would return for at least his third season with the Nittany Lions.

“To be honest, I didn't really have to think about it too much. I knew I was gonna come back the whole time,” Freiermuth said. “I'm just not ready to leave. There are still things that I need to accomplish individually and as a team. And just like coach said today, if someone told me that I have to live by myself in a city, I'm good with that. I want to stay with my friends and still experience college.

“My goal ever since I started playing football was to be a first-rounder or to come as close to that as possible. I still have things that I need to develop and develop my craft, so there is a lot of opportunity for growth and staying made the most sense.”

Freiermuth will get that opportunity moving forward with the Nittany Lions.

Depending on the still-to-be announced decision from redshirt sophomore receiver K.J. Hamler, Freiermuth could represent the Nittany Lions’ top returning target in a Penn State passing game that enters next weekend’s Cotton Bowl as the nation’s No. 69-ranked attack.

Determined to make the most of his time at Penn State, Freiermuth insisted that the NFL is still a destination he very much would like to pursue. He’s simply not rushing through his process to get there.

“I still have some strides to go, but I think it's still in reach,” Freiermuth said. “I'm still definitely trying to get there.”



