His first career catch came in limited action at Indiana, he doubled the effort the next week against Iowa, later earned a start against Wisconsin, built on it at Rutgers with a four catch, 58-yard performance, and topped off the year with catches against Maryland an in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky. In all, the effort was good for 13 receptions for 203 yards, though he was held without a touchdown.

Though initially appearing to be heading for a redshirt last season, debuting against Kent State but not again for the next month of games, Dotson became one of Trace McSorley ’s important targets down the backstretch of the Big Ten schedule.

“I think one of the things that he has to do is he has to develop a Big Ten body and then eventually, he's gotta develop an NFL body," said Franklin. "He's still a little bit behind in that area. He was behind when he got here. But the game comes very natural to him."

The rising sophomore wide receiver has already established that he can play, appearing in relief of a beleaguered Nittany Lion corps as a true freshman last season and proving his place on the field. Rather, according to head coach James Franklin , the difference between Dotson’s already exhibited natural talent and becoming his most productive self will be determined in the weight room.

Yet in assessing what could have the potential to limit Dotson’s production in the season ahead, one the Nittany Lions will undoubtedly lean on any and all experience at wideout following the departures of Juwan Johnson, Brandon Polk, and DeAndre Thompkins, Franklin pointed to the benefits increased strength will provide.



“There are times where he needs that strength when he's getting press man, to get off press coverage. There are times when he needs that, when he makes a great catch, to allow him to get some YAC and break a tackle," said Franklin. "I just think it's going to allow him to be more explosive and it's going to allow our offense to be more explosive.”

Given the production of the 2018 season, especially in context with the efforts of Penn State’s highly explosive 2016 and 2017 campaigns, that potential figures to remain important.

Limited to just 218.1 yards per game through the air, the Nittany Lion passing offense checked in at No. 76 nationally, with team passing efficiency even less with a 130.99 rating. And though scoring offense finished the year at 33.8 points per game, the Nittany Lions topped 35 points just once following a 63-point outburst at Illinois to open conference play.

Similarly, after a ratio of 36 rushing touchdowns to 32 in the air in 2017, and a 34:29 mark in 2016, the Nittany Lions’ run/pass touchdown ratio dropped to 34:21 last year.

With tight end Pat Freiermuth’s eight scores leading the way in the receiving touchdown department, followed by K.J. Hamler’s five, the Nittany Lions will look to Dotson to help bolster those numbers moving forward. And according to rising senior safety Garrett Taylor, Dotson is making strides toward those aims.

“I think Jahan is a guy who has always been physically talented and I think he's a guy who has just continued to work on his craft,” said Taylor. “He has really good releases and he knows how to switch it up on defensive backs. Once he gets the ball, he has the speed to get pretty good separation.

“So I think he's just a guy who has been continuing to work on his craft and you can obviously see it paying off this fall. He's having a really good spring camp and I think he has the respect of everyone on the defense and on the team. I'm excited to see what he does over the summer and his ceiling is very high for him.”

In a literal sense, Dotson just might have to push through to get there.

Armed with all of the tools to otherwise stand out among a young-but-talented group of wideouts, it’s what Franklin is looking for next from Dotson.

“He's one of the more natural receivers that we have, one of the more natural football players we have. But he's been able to get away with it by how smooth he is, how natural his ball skills are, and his understanding for space and how to make people miss, and run routes,” said Franklin. “But it's the next step where he needs to become more of an explosive athlete.”