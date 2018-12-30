“I think anytime you're breaking in a bunch of new starters, which we had seven or eight guys playing a bunch of football for the first time, we had guys that had had minor roles, so there was, you know, just an experience. That learning curve there, getting the repetitions, getting the game experience,” said Pry. “But I also think we had some highs and lows this year, obviously. And I think those guys dealing with some of that adversity and working through it, understanding where they needed to get better and really embracing that, I think that was a big piece of it.”

Meeting with the media this week in advance of the Lions’ New Year’s Day bowl game, defensive coordinator Brent Pry said his relatively young and inexperienced group grew up.

Still, coming into Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl matchup with Kentucky, the Nittany Lions have the No. 20-ranked scoring defense in the country, have a team passing efficiency defense ranked seventh, and are the nation’s No. 35-ranked total defense.

Penn State’s defensive unit, fresh off 2017 season in which it finished with the nation’s seventh-ranked scoring defense at just 16.5 points per game allowed, has put up comparatively lesser numbers this year. Allowing 42 points in a blowout loss at Michigan, the Nittany Lions have also surrendered 21-or-more points six other times in their 12 regular season games.

Though Penn State’s list of defensive starters through the course of the regular season indicates consistency, injuries or short suspensions upending starting spots for Kevin Givens, Cam Brown, Garrett Taylor, and John Reid as the only deviations from the norm, the Nittany Lions’ defensive snap counts tell a different story.



Based on information compiled by Pro Football Focus, the team’s leading tackler, Micah Parsons, lifted himself from a limited backup role at the start of the season into the third-leading snap-taker among the Nittany Lion linebackers behind just Cam Brown and Koa Farmer. Meanwhile, the likes of younger players including Ellis Brooks, Jonathan Sutherland, Donovan Johnson, Lamont Wade, Zech McPhearson, Fred Hansard, Shane Simmons, Daniel Joseph, and P.J. Mustipher all earned more than 100 defensive snaps on the year.

Earning those snaps in tough games beyond just the loss at Michigan, but also including the Beaver Stadium home setbacks against Ohio State and Michigan State, and even the early season tests against Appalachian State and a brief second-half deficit at Illinois, Pry saw a group that emerged better for the experiences.

“You know, it took a couple of setbacks to really right the ship,” he said. “The guys work very hard. Got a great group of guys and leaders… that have great practice habits, a lot of maturity in how they approach things. And as the younger guys and the new players kind of bought into that, I think they saw the growth and development that we were all looking for.”

Certain to see the final career games for Koa Farmer, Amani Oruwariye, and Nick Scott on the defensive side of the ball, the potential for Shareef Miller to forgo his final season of eligibility as an NFL early entrant also exists following the Citrus Bowl.

But having accumulated at least some of that growth and development, Pry continued in saying that he is expecting the remaining pieces to continue to take steps forward, beginning with Kentucky.

“We've got still got a lot of work to do. We've still got some things we want to be better at defensively, but this game against Kentucky is kind of the next step for our unit, is how we see it,” said Pry. “It's another opportunity for us to grow and develop as a unit see how good we could be.”