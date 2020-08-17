BlueWhiteIllustrated - For Brisker, long journey leads to big opportunity

Over the years, a number of football-playing institutions have benefitted from Brisker’s fierce devotion to the game. The first was Gateway High in Monroeville, where he developed into a two-time team captain and a Class 5A All-State safety. The second was Lackawanna College in Scranton, where he became one of the top juco prospects in the Class of 2019, a player so versatile that Falcons assistant coach Josh Pardini said of him, “There’s nothing the kid can’t do.”

That last bit might be an exaggeration, but not by much. Brisker grew up just outside of Pittsburgh, where the Steelers and the WPIAL are both year-round obsessions. As he got older, he began paying attention to NFL stars like Ed Reed and Earl Thomas, impressed with their ability to always be in the right place at the right time even when facing elite quarterbacks.

Growing up, Brisker said, “everything was a football to me – socks, slides, anything. Anything I picked up was a football. I always wanted to be a football player. That was always my dream. ‘Football’ was probably one of the first words I said.”

Jaquan Brisker always wanted to be a great football player. And always, in this instance, doesn’t mean since he was a high school freshman. Or since his Pop Warner days. Or even since he was old enough to watch sports on TV. Always, in this instance, means always.

In his first season at Penn State, Brisker backed up Lamont Wade at the field safety spot. Even though he didn’t start any games, he tied for the team lead with two interceptions, one coming in the fourth quarter of a tight game at Iowa and the other in a road victory at Michigan State. He also had 32 tackles, including a tackle for loss against Buffalo. That might sound like a pretty good stat line considering that it was his introductory season at college football’s highest level, but Brisker came away feeling far from satisfied.

“I could have done way better,” he said. “I feel I should have trusted my instincts last year. I feel like I was hesitant, that there were plays I could have made. To me, watching film every day, I believe I could have had six interceptions. I had three, but [the officials] took one back, and I dropped two, so that’s five. And there were plays where I was overtop, but I was just hesitant.”

The problem, he said, was not that he was struggling to adapt to the higher level of competition in the Big Ten. The problem was that in the midst of the transition, he was also making a separate move, sliding from the boundary safety spot that he had played at Gateway and Lackawanna to the field position. He was used to being stationed closer to the line of scrimmage, where he could deploy his run-stopping skills. But at Penn State, he was often the last line of defense, and he wasn’t entirely comfortable in that role. “I knew I could do it,” he said, “but honestly, I didn’t like how I was the last person to the ball. I was a pass-first [defender].”

Believing that the Nittany Lions weren’t taking full advantage of his skill set, he sat down with safeties coach Tim Banks after the season to talk about moving back to the boundary. That conversation went well. Penn State wasn’t able to hold any practice sessions during the spring, but when it released its depth chart in April, Brisker was listed as a starter at the boundary safety spot, ahead of Jonathan Sutherland and freshman Enzo Jennings.

“I was like, ‘Coach, I want to play boundary safety. I want to be around the ball. That’s what I do,’” Brisker said. “So we had a conversation, and now I’m playing boundary safety. I’ve been playing that [position] my whole life. So I’m very comfortable.”

Banks was more enthused about Brisker’s junior season than Brisker was, but he, too, prefers to look forward. “I’m excited about the direction he’s headed,” Banks said this spring. “Obviously, we didn’t get a chance to go through spring football, but in winter conditioning I thought every week he got better in terms of his stamina, his strength. Everything that we’ve asked him to do so far, he’s answered the bell. So I’m excited. … Anytime you have a chance to get some experience, you typically grow. I know he’s really taking it upon himself to try to not just learn the position he was playing last fall, which was predominantly toward our field side, but now he’s learning the boundary side, and some of our nickel movements as well. He’s trying to learn and get a better grasp of our total defense, not just his responsibilities. Based on what we’ve done in our meetings, I feel like he’s headed in the right direction.”

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 2019 season in which they struggled at times to defend the pass. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett threw for 372 yards. Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan threw for 339. Indiana’s Peyton Ramsey threw for 371. Memphis’s Brady White threw for 454 in the Cotton Bowl. Penn State finished 13th in the Big Ten in pass defense, having allowed 251.5 yards per game, and one of the reasons why those quarterbacks were able to rack up such big numbers was because the Lions weren’t especially opportunistic. They finished with 10 interceptions as a team, tying for 61st place in the FBS. In their two losses – to Minnesota and Ohio State – their opponents threw five touchdown passes and no picks.

Brisker was eager to do his part to improve those numbers. During the spring sports shutdown, he trained back home, using the facilities at nearby Woodland Hills High, where his former Gateway coach is now working. He also worked out regularly with fellow Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald. For the past six seasons, Donald has been a Pro Bowl defensive lineman with the Rams, but he got his start at Penn Hills just east of Pittsburgh, and Brisker has known him for years. “He’s a good example of hard work,” Brisker said. “That’s what I want to be. I just watch everything he does.”

Now that he’s back on campus, the senior safety will continue to get acclimated to a new position that isn’t really all that new, a possible spring season still on the table in the Big Ten. With Wade listed as the team’s top nickel back, there’s a chance that Brisker will still be required at times to slide over to the field safety spot, with Sutherland then stepping in at the boundary position. But no matter where he’s stationed, Brisker is looking to take advantage of the experience he’s gained as a springboard to an even higher level of football success.

“Personally, I want to lead the country in interceptions,” he said. “I feel like I left so many interceptions on the table last year. I feel like I was just a step too late. I was there, but I should have just trusted my instincts. Obviously, it was my first year, but I feel like that’s not the person I am. Whether it was my first year in [junior] college or high school, I always made plays. I feel like I should have been there. This year, I’m going to make up for it.”