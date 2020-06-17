According to the NCAA, the college athletics D1 council has approved recommendations made June 11 laying the outline for a college football preseason that begins, effectively, July 13.

From the report, that means Penn State - with the Nittany Lions set to open their 2020 season Sept. 5 when they host Kent State at Beaver Stadium - would allow for eight hours of "weight training, conditioning and film review per week" running from July 13-23.

Moving into the next phase, then, for the next two weeks, from July 24 until August 6, Penn State football could require participation of 20 hours per week with the following stipulations (including not more than four hours of activity per day) with a required two days off per week:

- Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.



- Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

- Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

Beginning August 7, then, the Nittany Lions would be permitted 29 practices of preseason camp, including a required five-day acclimation period and 25 on-field practices.