BlueWhiteIllustrated - Football: Latest on television networks & potential times

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 16:07:57 -0500') }}

Football: Latest on television networks & potential times

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and we're getting close to that time of the year when start times for the season's biggest games are announced. Blue White Illustrated was able to learn the latest on Penn State's 2021 schedule, including which networks are expected to carry certain games and much more.

Learn the latest television information for Penn State football's 2021 season.
Penn State's last White Out game was against Michigan in 2019. The Wolverines will be back this season.

