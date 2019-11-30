"Your name has been coming up at Florida State a fair amount lately, and even for openings that aren't open. Would you like to address any of that and can you put an end to it?" veteran reporter Neil Rudel asked.

Following his Nittany Lions' 27-6 win against Rutgers Saturday afternoon to round out their regular season, his sixth with the program, Franklin was asked to address the topic.

The name of Penn State head coach James Franklin has seen plenty of inclusion among media reports and fan conversation for coaching vacancies among the college football national landscape.

"I think I addressed this earlier in the year. There is nobody that would want this not to be talked about more than me. I’m hoping this is going to be over very quickly.

"Like I told you, I love Penn State, I love our players. I don’t see that changing any time soon. It’s a little bit the nature of college football but I love Penn State, I love our players, I love what we’re doing here. I don’t see that changing any time soon. Hopefully all this conversation will be over very shortly."

Franklin's current contract, and most recent announced extension, came in August 2017 as the Nittany Lions came off a Rose Bowl berth and Big Ten Championship season in 2016. The terms put Franklin at an average of $5.78 million per year through 2022 with as much as $1 million in incentive bonuses attached to each season.

