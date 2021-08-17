Focusing approach, RB Devyn Ford determined to contribute where possible

Two weeks into Penn State football’s challenging 2020 campaign, head coach James Franklin expressed his confidence in an otherwise dismal situation. Having lost starting running back Journey Brown to a career-ending diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, then co-starter Noah Cain to a season-ending broken foot, Franklin was asked about the path forward for the Nittany Lions’ running game. Joining host Steve Jones for his weekly radio show, two days before Penn State would face Maryland at Beaver Stadium, on Nov. 7, Franklin maintained an optimism that the personnel remaining in the room could fulfill the offense’s needs, led by sophomore Devyn Ford. “We think Devyn Ford has done a bunch of really good things since he's been here,” Franklin said. “We think he has a chance to take that next step and be a big-time back in this conference.”

Penn State junior running back Devyn Ford finished third on the team in rushing in 2020. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Franklin’s hopes were met by somewhat mixed results for Ford through the course of the 2020 season. Only two weeks removed from a late-game blunder that helped spawn Indiana’s improbable comeback win on Oct. 24, Ford suddenly found himself as Penn State’s top option at the position. With 20 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown to go along with three receptions for 11 yards against the Hoosiers, Ford’s results moving forward were mixed. His eight carries went for just 36 yards in the loss to Ohio State in week two, he produced 36 yards on nine carries in the loss to the Terrapins, he found more success at Nebraska with 66 yards and a score on 16 carries and was sidelined by injury himself early in the game against Iowa in Penn State’s five losses in the first five weeks. Then, tragedy struck. The day before Penn State faced Michigan at the Big House on Nov. 28, Ford’s brother, Shaza Davis, died. Returning to action at Rutgers the next weekend, Ford helped lead the Nittany Lions to their second win of the season with 11 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown to go along with a reception for seven yards.

Unable to perform in the final two games of the season against Michigan State and Illinois, Ford’s experience, on the whole, contributed to a perspective he’s used to carry him into the quickly approaching 2021 campaign. “I learned a lot about being a leader in the backfield,” Ford said this year. “You know that things will go wrong, things don’t go certain ways, and you have to suck it up and tough it out and bring value and rally your guys together, and just rise to the occasion at any time and any cost. That’s probably the biggest challenge and leadership thing I had to go through.” All smiles at the program’s preseason media day held on Aug. 7, Ford is optimistic for the personal possibilities that exist moving forward.